Youth Soccer: Harrisburg Heat teams up with Carlisle Area Youth Soccer for camps, clinics

The Carlisle Family YMCA announced a partnership between Carlisle Area Youth Soccer and the Harrisburg Heat beginning later this summer.

The Harrisburg Heat is part of the the Major Arena Soccer League. Players and coaches from the Heat will come to the George B. Stuart Athletic Fields in Carlisle to work with Travel teams and players during the upcoming fall season.

Team camps, goalkeeper camps, footwork clinics, finishing clinics and coaches clinics will all be offered during the season.

“We are really excited to be able to offer our players and coaches access to additional coaching and development from professionals through this partnership,” Kelly Tyrrell, Carlisle Family YMCA Sports Director, said in a press release. “Once we get everything in place for the travel teams, we also hope to have the Heat hold clinics for CAYS Rec players as well.”

