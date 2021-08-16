Youth Soccer: Eagle FC receives 'Grow the Game' grant

Eagle F.C., a Cumberland County-based youth soccer program, recently received a Grow the Game grant from the Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer Association in an attempt to recruit and retain referees in the midst of a national shortage.

“For a variety of COVID-related reasons, there is a significant shortage of referees throughout the country,” said EPYSA CEO Chris Bransome in a press release. “Eastern Pennsylvania was nearly 800 referees short this past season. Leagues and tournaments experienced difficulties this past year, and we need to reverse this trend. All players deserve a trained, U.S. Soccer-licensed referee at their games.”

In its proposal, Eagle F.C. outlined a plan to certify referees during the fall at no cost while developing them within the program under a referee mentor, giving them the opportunity to officiate in the Eagle F.C. Futures Program – which expects about 350 players from the U6 through U9 age groups – and the U10-U19 Recreation Program.

The Eagle F.C. Referee Development Program plans welcomes all members of the community with a focus on local players ages 14 to 18. The Program also has plans for a second certification course in the spring.

“Everyone benefits in this scenario,” said Futures program director Andrew Otterson, “and our young players gain exposure to a referee, which adds a level of professionalism to our program.”

