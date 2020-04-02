You are the owner of this article.
Youth Basketball: Organizers 'have some flexibility' before deciding fate of Carlisle Summer League
Youth Basketball: Organizers 'have some flexibility' before deciding fate of Carlisle Summer League

The fate of this year's Carlisle Summer League is still up in the air, Jordan Stasyszyn said Thursday.

The Carlisle Summer League is "on for now," according to Jordan Stasyszyn.

The summer outdoor basketball league that debuted in 2019 and is organized by the Carlisle Community Coalition is currently on as planned, but Stasyszyn acknowledged that may change if the coronavirus pandemic continues to force closures and stay-at-home orders around the state.

"[We] are on for now but just like everything else with all of the uncertainty we will just continue to monitor and follow guidelines," coalition vice president Stasyszyn said in a text Thursday morning.

"We have some flexibility but the sooner this gets wrapped up the better."

The summer league is scheduled to begin in June, said Stasyszyn, who is also the owner of basketball training company Unleashed Potential.

Last year, the league ran from June through August at Carlisle's Memorial Park. It was a co-ed league featuring 14U, 12U and 10U teams. Carlisle Summer League held games Tuesdays and Thursdays but also included Monday tutoring sessions.

All organized sports are currently on hiatus in Pennsylvania. The remaining PIAA winter championships and all spring sports are currently postponed, all youth baseball and softball leagues are delayed, and minor league hockey and baseball and dirt track racing in the area are also shut down.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

