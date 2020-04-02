Youth Basketball: Organizers 'have some flexibility' before deciding fate of Carlisle Summer League

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Carlisle Summer League is "on for now," according to Jordan Stasyszyn.

The summer outdoor basketball league that debuted in 2019 and is organized by the Carlisle Community Coalition is currently on as planned, but Stasyszyn acknowledged that may change if the coronavirus pandemic continues to force closures and stay-at-home orders around the state.

"[We] are on for now but just like everything else with all of the uncertainty we will just continue to monitor and follow guidelines," coalition vice president Stasyszyn said in a text Thursday morning.

"We have some flexibility but the sooner this gets wrapped up the better."

The summer league is scheduled to begin in June, said Stasyszyn, who is also the owner of basketball training company Unleashed Potential.

Last year, the league ran from June through August at Carlisle's Memorial Park. It was a co-ed league featuring 14U, 12U and 10U teams. Carlisle Summer League held games Tuesdays and Thursdays but also included Monday tutoring sessions.