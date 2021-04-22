Youth Basketball: Carlisle Community Coalition cancels summer league for second straight year due to COVID-19

The Carlisle Summer League is canceled for the second year in a row, the Carlisle Community Coalition announced Thursday.
Sentinel file
There will be no Carlisle summer basketball league for a second straight year.
The Carlisle Community Coalition made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Facebook, calling it a "difficult decision."
The CCC said the uncertainty still surrounding the pandemic plus the challenges of enforcing COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in a public outdoor venue, including contact tracing and scheduling games, made hosting the event difficult. The CCC canceled the league last year as well due to the pandemic.
"Not knowing what protocols such as masks, capacity limits, health screenings, etc would be necessary by this summer, the prior planning needed for a FREE 150+ player league with limited resources was made very difficult," the coalition said on Facebook.
The CCC said it will announce new programs that "will provide unique opportunities that will engage and uplift all members of our amazing Carlisle community as we gradually trend back to normalcy in our everyday lives."
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The summer league, which debuted in 2019, is for kids less than 14 years old, with three different age divisions. It included a weekly tutoring sessions, with games held twice a week. The league, which was held at Carlisle's Memorial Park, was free and had multiple sponsors.
Photos: Carlisle Summer League championships
The Carlisle Community Coalition and Partnership For Better Health teams stand together after the 10U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Eugenio Ferreira, middle, presents the Sportsmanship Trophy to Javione and Davione Alejandro after the 10U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
The Carlisle Community Coalition defeated Partnership For Better Health 37-27 to win the 10U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
The Cumberland Valley Rising and Carlisle Home Association teams after the 12U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Eugenio Ferreira, left, presents the Sportsmanship Trophy to Luke Fisher after the 12U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley Rising defeated Carlisle Home Association 54-42 during the 12U championship game at the Carlisle Simmer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Carlisle Community Coalition's Zion Thomas, right, drives to the basket against Patnership For Better Health, during the 10U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Carlisle Community Coalition's Brayon Hunter, left, drives to the basket against Patnership For Better Health player, in the 10U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Partnership For Better Health's Javione Alejandro sets to shoot the ball during the 10U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Partnership For Better Health's Omillio Miller, left, is fouled by Preston Stackfield driving to the basket during the 10U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Partnership For Better Health coach Dave Hodge, left, talks to his team during a time out at the 10U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Partnership For Better Health's Isaac Kimmel, left, is fouled by Avah Thorson going base line during the 10U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley Rising's JD Knight, right, looks for room to pass the ball during the 12U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley Rising's Malachai Thomas is open on a fast break against Carlisle Home Association during the 12U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley Rising's Alex Pida goes up high for a layup during the 12U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley Rising's JD Knight on his way to the basket for two points during the 12U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley Rising's Cayson Johnson, left, is pressured by Carlisle Home Association's Masyn McMeekin during the 12U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Carlisle Home Association's Jace Jones, left, drives to the basket during the 12U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Carlisle Home Association's Masyn McMeekin looks to pass during the 12U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Carlisle Home Association's Nadie Hunter dribbles the ball right side of the key during the 12U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Carlisle Home Association's Conway Brown, center, finds room to drive to the basket for two points during the 12U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
The ball is up for grabs between Partnership For Better Health and GB Stuart Foundation during the 14U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Partnership For Better Health's Kareen Lawson, front, drives to the basket during the 14U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Partnership For Better Health's Joaquin Ortiz, right, gets his shot off under the basket during the 14U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Partnership For Better Health's Kareen Lawson, back, is guarded by GB Stuart Foundation's Jaden Pham during the 14U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Partnership For Better Health's Joaquin Ortiz, back, makes a jump shot during the 14U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
GB Stuart Foundation's Julian Christopher, right, dribbles the ball up court during the 14U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
GB Stuart Foundation's JoJo Rosado controls the ball during the 14U championship game at the Carlisle Summer League on Saturday at Memorial Park.
Curt Werner, for The Sentinel
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!