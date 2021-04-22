Youth Basketball: Carlisle Community Coalition cancels summer league for second straight year due to COVID-19

There will be no Carlisle summer basketball league for a second straight year.

The Carlisle Community Coalition made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Facebook, calling it a "difficult decision."

The CCC said the uncertainty still surrounding the pandemic plus the challenges of enforcing COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in a public outdoor venue, including contact tracing and scheduling games, made hosting the event difficult. The CCC canceled the league last year as well due to the pandemic.

"Not knowing what protocols such as masks, capacity limits, health screenings, etc would be necessary by this summer, the prior planning needed for a FREE 150+ player league with limited resources was made very difficult," the coalition said on Facebook.

The CCC said it will announce new programs that "will provide unique opportunities that will engage and uplift all members of our amazing Carlisle community as we gradually trend back to normalcy in our everyday lives."

The summer league, which debuted in 2019, is for kids less than 14 years old, with three different age divisions. It included a weekly tutoring sessions, with games held twice a week. The league, which was held at Carlisle's Memorial Park, was free and had multiple sponsors.

