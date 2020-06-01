Youth Baseball: Upper Allen Mechanicsburg Baseball Association plans summer baseball camps while in yellow phase

While a lot of youth baseball players are missing the game they love, Upper Allen Mechanicsburg Baseball Association has come up with a possible solution to tie over those kids.
Cumberland County is still stuck in the yellow phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan. This means youth baseball organizations, like UAMBA, are not allowed to hold their practices or start official games for the season. If everything goes as planned in the coming weeks, Cumberland County is expected to move into the green phase, which, under Wolf’s ruling, would allow for organized practices and games that still follow CDC guidelines.
While in yellow phase, however, UAMBA has come up with the possibility of camps — something allowed under Wolf’s guidelines in the current phase — to get players out and moving around. Under updates released by Wolf, fields were opened to the public as long as there are 25 people or less on the field, as with most public places. This allows for a sliver of hope for UAMBA and their plan to get kids outside and playing again.
“We have multiple fields and we would keep the groups small,” UAMBA president Doug Marsico said. “We want to give the kids an opportunity to get outside and get some exercise, run drills and things like that.”
The camps have been shown to the Upper Allen Board of Commissioners for approval and should start soon after UAMB has its go-ahead, Marsico said.
"Obviously, we just want to get the kids out of the house, get them exercise, fresh air and get them back into the game they enjoy, which is baseball," Marsico said.
Marsico said UAMBA, along with an advisory committee that includes healthcare professionals, have been developing protocol guidelines that would help keep everyone safe during the summer baseball camps and into the new season — whenever that may be. The guidelines have also included suggestions from Babe Ruth Baseball, the national youth baseball organization UAMBA runs under, and Pennsylvania Parks and Recreation.
The guidelines include what Marsico calls “common sense things” like limiting the number of players in the dugout at one time, eliminating handshakes, high-fives and hugging, “things that kids would normally do to celebrate,” while also limiting contact between players and making sure kids follow best sanitization practices. There will be no sharing of equipment and no sharing drinks under the guidelines, as well.
As for masks, Marsico said based on suggestions from healthcare officials kids will not wear the masks due to safety, but umpires and coaches will don them during games. Spectators will also be advised to distance themselves when games start up again.
“We want to be prepared to offer something for everyone if Cumberland County is going to be in yellow for an extended amount of time,” Marsico said. “The camps are to fill the time for the kids while we’re in yellow phase. As soon as Cumberland County goes green, we’ll have organized team practices and games.”
The big question after that will be: “When can the season start?”
Well, that depends, according to Marsico. He said the main concern before starting games is making sure that pitchers’ arms are conditioned and good to go when games start up again. That means having around four practices under the kids’ belts before going into full games, and allowing pitchers a two-inning limit for the first half of the season.
“We want to give these kids enough time to grow and condition their arms [before starting games],” Marsico said. “Because it’s going to be a limited spring training, we’re going to adjust the playing rules to protect the kids’ arms. It doesn’t really affect any other position except pitcher, and they need time to get these arms conditioned.”
The summer baseball camps, according to a press release from UAMBA, will be free of charge and will be open for majors, minors and senior pony levels “for a week or two until organized team practices can begin.”
