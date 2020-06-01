Youth Baseball: Upper Allen Mechanicsburg Baseball Association plans summer baseball camps while in yellow phase

The camps have been shown to the Upper Allen Board of Commissioners for approval and should start soon after UAMB has its go-ahead, Marsico said.

"Obviously, we just want to get the kids out of the house, get them exercise, fresh air and get them back into the game they enjoy, which is baseball," Marsico said.

Marsico said UAMBA, along with an advisory committee that includes healthcare professionals, have been developing protocol guidelines that would help keep everyone safe during the summer baseball camps and into the new season — whenever that may be. The guidelines have also included suggestions from Babe Ruth Baseball, the national youth baseball organization UAMBA runs under, and Pennsylvania Parks and Recreation.

The guidelines include what Marsico calls “common sense things” like limiting the number of players in the dugout at one time, eliminating handshakes, high-fives and hugging, “things that kids would normally do to celebrate,” while also limiting contact between players and making sure kids follow best sanitization practices. There will be no sharing of equipment and no sharing drinks under the guidelines, as well.