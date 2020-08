Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Upper Allen Blue went 3-1 over the weekend and beat Cedar Cliff 11-1 to win the Cal Ripken 8U District 10 tournament in Manchester Township.

The blue team's only loss came in the semifinals, 8-5 to the same Cedar Cliff team. UA Blue then beat Upper Allen Red in the consolation final 16-4 to set up the rematch.