Youth Baseball: Teams around the area are ready to get out of the house and get back on the diamond

Baseball is back.
Well, at least youth baseball is back.
Red Land Youth Baseball and Upper Allen Mechanicsburg Baseball Association, both part of the Babe Ruth League, open their ballparks this weekend. UAMBA opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fisher Park, and Red Land plays at 9 a.m. Saturday at Newberry Elementary.
And after months of being stuck inside because of the COVID-19 pandemic, kids, parents and baseball lovers alike seem to be ready to take in some action. On June 10, Gov. Tom Wolf released broad return-to-play guidelines and Cumberland County hit the green phase Friday.
"Obviously, we are very excited. The kids were very excited to even just start practices last week," UAMBA president Doug Marsico said. "I think there’s going to be a lot of excited kids, parents and families at the ballpark and outside just enjoying baseball. Enjoying the outdoors and having normalcy back in their lives."
"We are just happy to be able to provide any organized baseball for the next five weeks or so. Many parents remarked how nice it is for the kids to get out of the house and interact with their friends while playing baseball," Red Land president Rob McClure said. "Stopping at some of the practices over the weekend, the common theme is it's fun to just be doing something outside. The parents also commented on how baseball will provide the kids some type of routine for June and July after sitting around the house for three months."
Marsico and others will also have their safety plans out on full display when games get underway. According to Marsico, the same guidelines they followed during practices will be followed for games this season, including all the fields having disinfectant sprayers, hand sanitizers, the coaches practicing social distancing, limits on how many kids are allowed in the dugout at one time and all the adults must have masks on if they’re within six feet of other adults or kids.
Marsico said they have also closed off the bleachers closest to the dugout so kids can sit there and they’re not all in the dugout at one time.
And with safety measures in place, UAMBA and other youth baseball teams around the area will be more than ready to get back into the competitive spirit.
"The kids are going to be very excited to put on their uniforms again and compete in a game atmosphere," Marsico said. "Some of these kids have been waiting — normally we would have started our season a little over two months ago. And these kids have been waiting to be kids again, just to get out on the field again, put their uniforms on and play with their buddies."
Other league start times around the area: Carlisle Little League will hold its first games near the end of June, Newville Little League will have its first game Monday, South Middleton Youth Baseball will be playing but has not set a start date yet, Hampden Youth Baseball is not likely to start playing until July and Cumberland Valley Little League has canceled its season.
