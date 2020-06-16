Youth Baseball: Teams around the area are ready to get out of the house and get back on the diamond

Marsico and others will also have their safety plans out on full display when games get underway. According to Marsico, the same guidelines they followed during practices will be followed for games this season, including all the fields having disinfectant sprayers, hand sanitizers, the coaches practicing social distancing, limits on how many kids are allowed in the dugout at one time and all the adults must have masks on if they’re within six feet of other adults or kids.

Marsico said they have also closed off the bleachers closest to the dugout so kids can sit there and they’re not all in the dugout at one time.

And with safety measures in place, UAMBA and other youth baseball teams around the area will be more than ready to get back into the competitive spirit.

"The kids are going to be very excited to put on their uniforms again and compete in a game atmosphere," Marsico said. "Some of these kids have been waiting — normally we would have started our season a little over two months ago. And these kids have been waiting to be kids again, just to get out on the field again, put their uniforms on and play with their buddies."