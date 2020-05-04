Youth Baseball: Pennsylvania Little League cancels section, state tournaments

Days after Little League Baseball announced the cancellation of the 74th Little League World Series in Williamsport, this year's state and section tournaments have also been called off.
A press release from Pennsylvania District 14 Little League on Sunday announced the cancellations, the latest organized team sports to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The state's various local affiliates do not have to cancel their regular seasons or district championships, although there is no set return date for either at this time.
Local little league affiliates, all within District 14, include: Carlisle, Dillsburg, Newville, Shippensburg and South Middletown. Hampden Township, East Pennsboro, Camp Hill and Cumberland Valley compete in District 6.
Gov. Tom Wolf's phased reopening of the commonwealth played a roll in cancelling the state and sectional tournaments, the press release said. Organized team sports cannot return until the green phase, according to the three-phase plan announced last week. With the possibility some Little League affiliates could return to play weeks before others, the Pennsylvania Association of District Administrators felt it "makes it problematic to schedule section and state tournaments where all areas can participate."
"Each individual district in the state has the option to have a district tournament at the completion of their regular season, if feasible," the press release said.
"While it is disappointing, yet understandable, that these Little League Tournament opportunities no longer exist all PA District 14 Little League Programs remains fully committed to offering a baseball and softball program as soon as possible."
Organizations that were set to host the state tournament or a sectional tournament this year will get the opportunity to host in 2021.
Cal Ripken still uncertain
Babe Ruth League, Inc., which runs Cal Ripken Baseball, has yet to cancel any national or regional tournaments, and Pennsylvania Cal Ripken has made no announcement about the 2020 state tournaments.
A press release Friday from Babe Ruth League said it is focused on getting in "a complete 2020 local league season so everyone can participate in the game they love. It remains our hope that once permission is granted by state and local health officials, we’ll return to our community fields and play as much baseball and softball as we can for the remainder of the 2020 year. We’ll be encouraging our commissioners to extend local league play into the summer and fall months in order to permit a full season for everyone."
Red Land Youth Baseball, which won the 2015 Little League World Series U.S. Championship, Upper Allen Mechanicsburg Baseball Association, New Cumberland Youth Baseball Association and Cedar Cliff Youth Baseball Association all compete in Cal Ripken.
