Youth Baseball: Pennsylvania Little League cancels section, state tournaments

"While it is disappointing, yet understandable, that these Little League Tournament opportunities no longer exist all PA District 14 Little League Programs remains fully committed to offering a baseball and softball program as soon as possible."

Organizations that were set to host the state tournament or a sectional tournament this year will get the opportunity to host in 2021.

Cal Ripken still uncertain

Babe Ruth League, Inc., which runs Cal Ripken Baseball, has yet to cancel any national or regional tournaments, and Pennsylvania Cal Ripken has made no announcement about the 2020 state tournaments.

A press release Friday from Babe Ruth League said it is focused on getting in "a complete 2020 local league season so everyone can participate in the game they love. It remains our hope that once permission is granted by state and local health officials, we’ll return to our community fields and play as much baseball and softball as we can for the remainder of the 2020 year. We’ll be encouraging our commissioners to extend local league play into the summer and fall months in order to permit a full season for everyone."