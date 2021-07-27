 Skip to main content
Youth Baseball: Mechanicsburg girls help Tri-State Trailblazers finish 3rd at nationals
Youth Baseball: Mechanicsburg girls help Tri-State Trailblazers finish 3rd at nationals

Tri-State Trailblazers

The Tri-State Trailblazers (clockwise from top left): Mia Jefferson, Lily Kwis, Ava Greten, Evyr Nailor, Zoe Wood, Brynn Miller. Saige Pourghassem, Macie Jefferson (bat girl), Alincia Hintzen, Lily Pendergraft, Faith Palao and Mila Sha.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

A pair of Mechanicsburg girls helped the Tri-State Trailblazers finish third in their 10-and-under division at the Baseball For All National Tournament July 18-22 in Aberdeen, Maryland.

Brynn miller and Evyr Nailor, played alongside teammates to help the Trailblazers post a 4-2 record in the sixth-annual event held at The Ripken Experience complex.

The Trailblazers, capping their club’s first season, dropped into the third-place bracket with a 11-9 loss to the eventual-champion Georgia Peaches before winning out with a 20-5 victory over Roland Park Blue Sox and a 4-0 decision over the Philadelphia Dragons.

The July 18 opening ceremony included first pitches thrown by five members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

