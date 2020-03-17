Youth Baseball: Little League encourages all local programs to suspend play until May

On Tuesday, Little League Baseball released a statement on its website encouraging all local Little League programs to suspend their seasons until mid-May.

"With the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Little League International Board of Directors and staff is now strongly advising all its local Little League programs to suspend/delay their Little League seasons through no earlier than Monday, May 11," the statement said. "We implore you to follow this recommendation and suspend all Little League activities through no earlier than May 11."

On Friday, youth baseball leagues around Cumberland County decided to postpone the start of their seasons under guidance from Little League and Babe Ruth League. This included Upper Allen Mechanicsburg Baseball Association, South Middleton Baseball, Newville Little League and Carlisle Little League.

More information along with the full statement can be found on the Little League website.

