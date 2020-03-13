Youth Baseball: Leagues around county suspend play two weeks following school closures, guidance from national organizations

On Friday, youth baseball leagues around Cumberland County decided to postpone the start of their seasons because of the growing coronavirus concerns.

The Upper Allen Mechanicsburg Baseball Association postponed activities for two weeks, South Middleton Baseball is suspending activities until April 6, Newville Little League has cancelled all games from March 16-27 and Carlisle Little League has suspended all activities until it is “safe to resume.”

It comes on the heels of Little League Baseball and Softball as well as Babe Ruth League baseball released statements recommending all youth affiliates around the country postpone competition for the time being.

“Babe Ruth League, Inc. is still planning the tournament trail for all divisions later this summer and will work with all leagues to ensure the leagues will have whatever might be required for players to be eligible to participate when the time comes,” the statement read. “We expect to provide ongoing updates as we deal with these unprecedented circumstances.

“We are suggesting these new measures be effective immediately. We cannot stress enough how vital it is that all Babe Ruth League participants acknowledge these guidelines.”