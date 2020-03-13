Youth Baseball: Leagues around county suspend play two weeks following school closures, guidance from national organizations

On Friday, youth baseball leagues around Cumberland County decided to postpone the start of their seasons because of the growing coronavirus concerns.
The Upper Allen Mechanicsburg Baseball Association postponed activities for two weeks, South Middleton Baseball is suspending activities until April 6, Newville Little League has cancelled all games from March 16-27 and Carlisle Little League has suspended all activities until it is “safe to resume.”
It comes on the heels of Little League Baseball and Softball as well as Babe Ruth League baseball released statements recommending all youth affiliates around the country postpone competition for the time being.
“Babe Ruth League, Inc. is still planning the tournament trail for all divisions later this summer and will work with all leagues to ensure the leagues will have whatever might be required for players to be eligible to participate when the time comes,” the statement read. “We expect to provide ongoing updates as we deal with these unprecedented circumstances.
“We are suggesting these new measures be effective immediately. We cannot stress enough how vital it is that all Babe Ruth League participants acknowledge these guidelines.”
Little League’s statement, in part, read: “While each community is being affected differently by the coronavirus, the Little League International Board of Directors and staff feel that it is in the best interest of our volunteers and participant families to delay the implementation of the Little League season to begin no earlier April 6. If your league chooses to continue to operate in its local community, then we strongly encourage you to seek the counsel of your community municipalities, public health departments, and local school districts.”
Local organizations announced they were suspending play promptly, also in conjunction with all K-12 schools in Pennsylvania shutting down for two weeks following Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement Friday afternoon.
Doug Marsico, the president of the Upper Allen Mechanicsburg Baseball Association, shared his thoughts on the postponement of the youth baseball seasons.
“We’re obviously disappointed for the kids,” he said. “This has been one of the mildest winters in recent memory where we were prepared to start spring practices next week. I’m sure the kids are going to be disappointed.”
Marsico said the leagues are mirroring the school districts for now, and they want to “try and minimize the risk of the virus spreading among the kids, and importantly, bringing it back to their homes.”
The leagues will reevaluate everything after the two weeks are up and will then draw out a plan of what happens to the season from there. As of right now, opening day for Upper Allen Mechanicsburg Baseball is still April 18.
“I would say our optimistic, best case scenario right now is we start practicing in early April and proceed to start playing games in mid-April on opening day,” Marsico said. “It’s just really an unknown, and it might not be until May 1, mid-May or we may be adjusting our schedule to a shorter season. Or worst case scenario, the entire season is scrapped.
“We just hope that this doesn’t extend past the two weeks or even into April, but we just don’t know right now.”
After the postponement is lifted and play resumes, Marsico hopes to instill a few more health measures for the kids to practice “good hygiene.”
