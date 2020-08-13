Youth Baseball: Carlisle Little League has successful season while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic

The crack of the bats is still alive and well within summer youth baseball leagues across the Midstate.
While the coronavirus pandemic is still in full swing, summer recreation baseball league organizations have been doing their best to keep everyone on their fields safe — and play games.
Little League canceled its section and state tournaments for Pennsylvania in early May and the Little League World Series was canceled for the first time since 1947 in late April. The Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth leagues canceled their regionals and world series tournaments as well.
That didn’t stop games at local levels from being played.
“This season has been like no other,” Carlisle Area Little League president Jamie Hays said through email. “When COVID-19 hit we were all uncertain about the future of youth sports, especially baseball being a predominately spring sport.
“When [Gov. Tom Wolf] gave the OK for outside sports to continue, we gave our families the option to participate in a summer season, take a full/partial refund or donate their registration fees to the league. We had about 60% return to play this season.”
Although participation may have been down for Carlisle, Hays said he and his team have been on top of keeping everything — and everyone — sanitized.
When the season opened, Carlisle LL supplied each field with sanitizer for spraying equipment, along with putting in new guidelines for players, coaches and spectators.
They discontinued the sharing of equipment, which meant each player had to use their own helmets, bats and gloves.
“If a player did not have a personal bat or helmet, they were made available to be issued to the player for the season,” Hays said.
Carlisle Area Little League fields teams from ages 4-5 (tee ball) up through ages 13-17 (teeners).
Hays said the league encouraged social distancing in the dugouts and players can use chairs or bleachers if needed. Spectators were asked not to use bleachers and instead to bring chairs and spread out along the fences of the fields.
There was no sharing of water dispensers, or the use of sunflower seeds or gum in the dugouts or on the field, Hays added. Players and coaches were not able to have their post-game high-five with the opposing team. Instead, teams lined up and tipped their caps to their opponents.
“It is tough, but coaches do their best to keep the kids from high-fiving and patting each other on the back and hugging when something big happens in a game, and just sitting on the bench and talking and cheering for each other,” Hays said.
Concession stands at the fields were also scaled back, according to Hays, only selling pre-packaged food and drinks to spectators. The mix of scaling down concessions and losing out on a large chunk of registration refunds meant the league took a hit in revenue.
“We depend heavily on the concession and registration income to help pay expenses we have even if we had no season at all,” Hays said.
Although the summer is almost over and leagues everywhere are winding down, including Carlisle LL, took a hit when it came to participation, those involved were still happy to be able to have at least some part of a season.
“All in all the summer season has been a success and registration for all fall season is now open online,” Hays said.
