Youth Baseball: Carlisle Little League has successful season while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic

When the season opened, Carlisle LL supplied each field with sanitizer for spraying equipment, along with putting in new guidelines for players, coaches and spectators.

They discontinued the sharing of equipment, which meant each player had to use their own helmets, bats and gloves.

“If a player did not have a personal bat or helmet, they were made available to be issued to the player for the season,” Hays said.

Carlisle Area Little League fields teams from ages 4-5 (tee ball) up through ages 13-17 (teeners).

Hays said the league encouraged social distancing in the dugouts and players can use chairs or bleachers if needed. Spectators were asked not to use bleachers and instead to bring chairs and spread out along the fences of the fields.

There was no sharing of water dispensers, or the use of sunflower seeds or gum in the dugouts or on the field, Hays added. Players and coaches were not able to have their post-game high-five with the opposing team. Instead, teams lined up and tipped their caps to their opponents.