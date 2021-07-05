Youth Baseball: Cal Ripken Tournament schedule for July 5-6

2021 Cal Ripken Tournamnent
12U Northwest States
(All games at Kimberton)
Pool Play
Saturday, July 3
Roxborough 9, Mount Union 1
Pennsbury 4, Wyomissing 0
Central Perk 10, Warrington 0
Central Dauphin 2, Kimberton 2
Mifflin County 11, Wilson 0
Flood City 18, Wyomissing 3
Cedar Cliff 2, Minooka 1
Mount Union 10, Red Land 0
Warrington 20, Wilson 1
Kimberton 12, Roxborough 7
Central Perk 11, Upper Allen 8
Cedar Cliff 9, Pennsbury 2
Flood City 8, Minooka 3
Central Dauphin 7, Red Land 0
Upper Allen 7, Mifflin County 6
Sunday, July 4
Central Perk 12, Wilson 0
Flood City 12, Cedar Cliff 6
Minooka 11, Pennsbury 1
Kimberton 6, Mount Union 1
Warrington 8, Mifflin County 6
Central Dauphin 10, Roxborough 3
Upper Allen 14, Wilson 2
Minooka 7, Wyomissing 0
Flood City 14, Pennsbury 0
Kimberton 14, Red Land 10
Mount Union 10, Central Dauphin 4
Central Perk 11, Mifflin County at Field 4
Cedar Cliff 19, Wyomissing 1
Roxborough 18, Red Land 0
Warrington 8, Upper Allen 4
Bracket
Monday, July 5
Quarterfinals
Central Dauphin 8, Kimberton 0
Clood City 9, Minooka 0
Central Perk 15, Mount Union 8
Cedar Cliff 11, Warrington 1
Semifinals
Central Perk 6, Cedar Cliff 1
Flood City 11, Central Dauphin 5
Tuesday, July 6
Championship
Central Perk vs. Flood City at Field 1, 4:30 p.m.
11U Northwest States
(All games at Red Land)
Pool Play
Saturday, July 3
Harleysville 5, Exeter 2
MARA 9, Daniel Boone 1
Red Land 7, Roxborough 1
Central Dauphin 4, Upper Allen 4
Mifflin County 14, Harleysville 4
MARA 11, West Perry 0
Red Land 15, Exeter 0
Upper Allen 7, Daniel Boone 0
Central Dauphn 11, West Perry 1
Mifflin County 17, Roxborough 7
Sunday, July 4
Red Land 4, Mifflin County 3
Upper Allen 16, West Perry 0
Roxborough 8, Harleysville 4
Central Dauphin 4, MARA 1
Daniel Boone 13, West Perry 2
Mifflin County 9, Exeter 8
Upper Allen 4, MARA 3
Red Land 11, Harleysville 0
Roxborough 11, Exeter 1
Central Dauphin 5, Daniel Boone 1
Bracket
Monday, July 5
Semifinals
Red Land 3, Central Dauphin 1
Upper Allen 10, Mifflin County 5
Championship
Upper Allen 11, Red Land 0
10U Northwest States
(All games at Upper Allen)
Saturday, July 3
Upper Allen 15, Kimberton 4
Mifflin County 12, Daniel Boone 2
Waynesboro 7, Flood City 6
Central Perk 7, Exeter 1
Cedar Cliff 8, Mount Union 0
Big Spring 8, Manchester 7
Harleysville 8, Upper Perk 2
MARA 11, Central Dauphin 11
Central Perk 8, Mount Union 6
Cedar Cliff 9, Exeter 1
Manchester 6, Upper Perk 6
Upper Allen 6, Mifflin County 2
Kimberton 14, Daniel Boone 1
Big Spring 7, Harleysville 2
Waynesboro 9, MARA 0
Central Dauphin 13, Flood City 3
Sunday, July 4
Central Perk 7, Cedar Cliff 2
Upper Allen 27, Daniel Boone 1
Big Spring 9, Upper Perk 3
Harleysville 4, Manchester 2
MARA 5, Flood City 5
Mifflin County 15, Kimberton 4
Mount Union 10, Exeter 0
Central Dauphin 14, Waynesboro 5
Bracket
Sunday, July 4
First Round
Harleysville 13, MARA 3
Cedar Cliff 10, Kimberton 4
Mount Union 11, Mifflin County 9
Waynesboro 2, Manchester 1
Monday, July 5
Quarterfinals
Upper Allen 9, Harleysville 3
Central Perk 8, Waynesboro 7
Big Spring 12, Mount Union 2
Central Dauphin 12, Cedar Cliff 6
Semifinals
Upper Allen 16, Central Perk 0
Central Dauphin 10, Big Spring 0
Tuesday, July 6
Championship
Upper Allen vs. Central Dauphin at Fisher North, 7:30 p.m.
9U Northwest States
(All games at Methacton-Audubon)
Pool Play
Saturday, July 3
MARA 11, Red Land 1
Exeter 14, Central Perk 10
Upper Allen 6, Cedar Cliff 2
Harleysville 9, Wilson 2
Central Dauphin 4, MARA 0
Exeter 6, Red Land 0
Harleysville 9, Spring-Ford 8
Cedar Cliff 1 Wilson 0
Central Perk vs. Central Dauphin at Field C, 4 p.m.
Spring-Ford vs. Upper Allen at Field C, 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 4
MARA 9, Exeter 4
Central Dauphin 12, Red Land 2
Upper Allen 14, Wilson 0
Cedar Cliff at Field 14, Spring-Ford 1
MARA 16, Central Perk 10
Central Dauphin 10, Exeter 0
Wilson 6, Spring-Ford 2
Upper Allen 8, Harleysville 4
Red Land 14, Central Perk 13
Cedar Cliff 15, Harleysville 6
Monday, July 5