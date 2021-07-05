 Skip to main content
Youth Baseball: Cal Ripken Tournament schedule and scores for July 5-6
agate
Youth Baseball

Youth Baseball: Cal Ripken Tournament schedule and scores for July 5-6

Cal Ripken Youth Baseball logo

2021 Cal Ripken Tournamnent

12U Northwest States

(All games at Kimberton)

Pool Play

Saturday, July 3

Roxborough 9, Mount Union 1

Pennsbury 4, Wyomissing 0

Central Perk 10, Warrington 0

Central Dauphin 2, Kimberton 2

Mifflin County 11, Wilson 0

Flood City 18, Wyomissing 3

Cedar Cliff 2, Minooka 1

Mount Union 10, Red Land 0

Warrington 20, Wilson 1

Kimberton 12, Roxborough 7

Central Perk 11, Upper Allen 8

Cedar Cliff 9, Pennsbury 2

Flood City 8, Minooka 3

Central Dauphin 7, Red Land 0

Upper Allen 7, Mifflin County 6

Sunday, July 4

Central Perk 12, Wilson 0

Flood City 12, Cedar Cliff 6

Minooka 11, Pennsbury 1

Kimberton 6, Mount Union 1

Warrington 8, Mifflin County 6

Central Dauphin 10, Roxborough 3

Upper Allen 14, Wilson 2

Minooka 7, Wyomissing 0

Flood City 14, Pennsbury 0

Kimberton 14, Red Land 10

Mount Union 10, Central Dauphin 4

Central Perk 11, Mifflin County at Field 4

Cedar Cliff 19, Wyomissing 1

Roxborough 18, Red Land 0

Warrington 8, Upper Allen 4

Bracket

Monday, July 5

Quarterfinals

Central Dauphin 8, Kimberton 0

Clood City 9, Minooka 0

Central Perk 15, Mount Union 8

Cedar Cliff 11, Warrington 1

Semifinals

Central Perk 6, Cedar Cliff 1

Flood City 11, Central Dauphin 5

Tuesday, July 6

Championship

Central Perk vs. Flood City at Field 1, 4:30 p.m.

11U Northwest States

(All games at Red Land)

Pool Play

Saturday, July 3

Harleysville 5, Exeter 2

MARA 9, Daniel Boone 1

Red Land 7, Roxborough 1

Central Dauphin 4, Upper Allen 4

Mifflin County 14, Harleysville 4

MARA 11, West Perry 0

Red Land 15, Exeter 0

Upper Allen 7, Daniel Boone 0

Central Dauphn 11, West Perry 1

Mifflin County 17, Roxborough 7

Sunday, July 4

Red Land 4, Mifflin County 3

Upper Allen 16, West Perry 0

Roxborough 8, Harleysville 4

Central Dauphin 4, MARA 1

Daniel Boone 13, West Perry 2

Mifflin County 9, Exeter 8

Upper Allen 4, MARA 3

Red Land 11, Harleysville 0

Roxborough 11, Exeter 1

Central Dauphin 5, Daniel Boone 1

Bracket

Monday, July 5

Semifinals

Red Land 3, Central Dauphin 1

Upper Allen 10, Mifflin County 5

Championship

Upper Allen 11, Red Land 0

10U Northwest States

(All games at Upper Allen)

Saturday, July 3

Upper Allen 15, Kimberton 4

Mifflin County 12, Daniel Boone 2

Waynesboro 7, Flood City 6

Central Perk 7, Exeter 1

Cedar Cliff 8, Mount Union 0

Big Spring 8, Manchester 7

Harleysville 8, Upper Perk 2

MARA 11, Central Dauphin 11

Central Perk 8, Mount Union 6

Cedar Cliff 9, Exeter 1

Manchester 6, Upper Perk 6

Upper Allen 6, Mifflin County 2

Kimberton 14, Daniel Boone 1

Big Spring 7, Harleysville 2

Waynesboro 9, MARA 0

Central Dauphin 13, Flood City 3

Sunday, July 4

Central Perk 7, Cedar Cliff 2

Upper Allen 27, Daniel Boone 1

Big Spring 9, Upper Perk 3

Harleysville 4, Manchester 2

MARA 5, Flood City 5

Mifflin County 15, Kimberton 4

Mount Union 10, Exeter 0

Central Dauphin 14, Waynesboro 5

Bracket

Sunday, July 4

First Round

Harleysville 13, MARA 3

Cedar Cliff 10, Kimberton 4

Mount Union 11, Mifflin County 9

Waynesboro 2, Manchester 1

Monday, July 5

Quarterfinals

Upper Allen 9, Harleysville 3

Central Perk 8, Waynesboro 7

Big Spring 12, Mount Union 2

Central Dauphin 12, Cedar Cliff 6

Semifinals

Upper Allen 16, Central Perk 0

Central Dauphin 10, Big Spring 0

Tuesday, July 6

Championship

Upper Allen vs. Central Dauphin at Fisher North, 7:30 p.m.

9U Northwest States

(All games at Methacton-Audubon)

Pool Play

Saturday, July 3

MARA 11, Red Land 1

Exeter 14, Central Perk 10

Upper Allen 6, Cedar Cliff 2

Harleysville 9, Wilson 2

Central Dauphin 4, MARA 0

Exeter 6, Red Land 0

Harleysville 9, Spring-Ford 8

Cedar Cliff 1 Wilson 0

Central Perk vs. Central Dauphin at Field C, 4 p.m.

Spring-Ford vs. Upper Allen at Field C, 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

MARA 9, Exeter 4

Central Dauphin 12, Red Land 2

Upper Allen 14, Wilson 0

Cedar Cliff at Field 14, Spring-Ford 1

MARA 16, Central Perk 10

Central Dauphin 10, Exeter 0

Wilson 6, Spring-Ford 2

Upper Allen 8, Harleysville 4

Red Land 14, Central Perk 13

Cedar Cliff 15, Harleysville 6

Monday, July 5

Central Perk 14, Central Dauphin 2

Upper Allen 19, Spring-Ford 5

Bracket

Monday, July 5

Semifinals

MARA 10, Upper Allen 1

Central Dauphin 4, Cedar Cliff 3

Tuesday, July 6

Championship

MARA 7, Central Dauphin 6

