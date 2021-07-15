 Skip to main content
Youth Baseball: Cal Ripken Regional Tournament schedule and scores, July 15-17
Youth Baseball

Youth Baseball: Cal Ripken Regional Tournament schedule and scores, July 15-17

Cal Ripken Youth Baseball logo

2021 Cal Ripken Tournament

9U Middle Atlantic Regional

(All games at Upper Allen)

Pool Play

Thursday, July 15

Marlton 11, Guilderland 3

Poughkeepsie 4, Piedmont 0

Marlboro 12, BMBL 2

PG Babe Ruth 18, Elmira 3

Marlton vs. Upper Allen at Fisher North, (n)

MARA vs. Poughkeepsie at Fisher South, (n)

Friday, July 16

Piedmont vs. Elmira at Fisher North, 1 p.m.

Guilderland vs. BMBL at Fisher South, 1 p.m.

PG Babe Ruth vs. MARA at Fisher North, 3 p.m.

Marlboro vs. Marlton at Fisher South, 3 p.m.

Elmira vs. Poughkeepsie at Fisher North, 5 p.m.

BMBL vs. Upper Allen at Fisher South, 5 p.m.

MARA vs. Piedmont at Fisher North, 7 p.m.

Marlboro vs. Guilderland at Fisher South, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Upper Allen vs. Guilderland at Fisher North, 10 a.m.

Poughkeepsie vs. PG Babe Ruth at Fisher South, 10 a.m.

Elmira vs. MARA at Fisher North, 1 p.m.

Marlton vs. BMBL at Fisher South, 1 p.m.

Piedmont vs. PG Babe Ruth at Fisher North, 4 p.m.

Upper Allen vs. Marlboro at Fisher South, 4 p.m.

