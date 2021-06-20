 Skip to main content
Youth Baseball: Cal Ripken District 10 Tournament results
Local youth baseball results for Cumberland County:

Cal Ripken 12U Tournament

at Upper Allen-Mechanicsburg

Top 4 advance to state tournament

Saturday, June 19

Central Dauphin 19, New Cumberland 0

Red Land 12, Manchester 3

Upper Allen-Mechancisburg 11, Palmyra 1

Manchester 7, Palmyra 5

Central Dauphin 10, Cedar Cliff 0

Upper Allen-Mechancisburg 8, Red Land 2

Sunday, June 20

Cedar Cliff vs. Manchester, 11 a.m.

New Cumberland vs. Red Land, 11 a.m.

Upper Allen-Mechancisburg vs. Central Dauphin, 1:30 p.m.

TBA vs. TBA, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, June 21

Consolation bracket, 5:45 p.m.

Winner's bracket, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

Winner's bracket (if needed), 6:30 p.m.

Cal Ripken 11U Tournament

at Central Dauphin

Top 3 advance to state tournament

Saturday, June 19

Central Dauphin 19, Palmyra 1

Red Land 8, Central Dauphin 8

Upper Allen-Mechancisburg 11, Palmyra 1

Upper Allen-Mechancisburg 11, Red Land 3

Sunday, June 20

Red Land 15, Palmyra 0

Upper Allen-Mechancisburg vs. Cebtral Dauphin, 11:30 a.m.

Third-place game, 1 p.m.

Championship game, 3:15 p.m.

Cal Ripken 10U Tournament

at Manchester

Top 4 advance to state tournament

Friday, June 18

Upper Allen-Mechancisburg 13, Palmyra 2

Manchester 15, New Cumberland 0

Cedar Cliff 4, Red Land 2

Saturday, June 19

Red Land 17, New Cumberland 7

Upper Allen-Mechancisburg 3, Central Dauphin 2

Cedar Cliff, 2, Manchester 1

Central Dauphin 26, Red Land 0

Manchester 15, Palmyra 2

Sunday, June 20

Upper Allen-Mechancisburg vs. Cedar Cliff, 11 a.m.

Central Dauphin vs. Manchester, 11 a.m.

Monday, June 21

Winner's bracket final, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

Winner's bracket final, 6 p.m.

Cal Ripken 9U Tournament

at Cedar Cliff

Top 3 advance to state tournament

Friday, June 18

Red Land 10, Palmyra 0

Cedar Cliff 9, Central Dauphin 5

Upper Allen-Mechancisburg 11, Red Land 1

Central Dauphin 16, Palmyra 2

Cedar Cliff 16, Upper Allen-Mechancisburg 8

Central Dauphin 9, Red Land 4

Sunday, June 20

Upper Allen-Mechanicsburg vs. Central Dauphin, 10 a.m.

Cedar Cliff vs. TBA, 1 p.m.

Monday, June 21

Cedar Cliff vs. TBA, 6 p.m. (if needed)

