Youth Baseball: Cal Ripken District 10 Tournament results

Local youth baseball results for Cumberland County:
Cal Ripken 12U Tournament
at Upper Allen-Mechanicsburg
Top 4 advance to state tournament
Saturday, June 19
Central Dauphin 19, New Cumberland 0
Red Land 12, Manchester 3
Upper Allen-Mechancisburg 11, Palmyra 1
Manchester 7, Palmyra 5
Central Dauphin 10, Cedar Cliff 0
Upper Allen-Mechancisburg 8, Red Land 2
Sunday, June 20
Cedar Cliff vs. Manchester, 11 a.m.
New Cumberland vs. Red Land, 11 a.m.
Upper Allen-Mechancisburg vs. Central Dauphin, 1:30 p.m.
TBA vs. TBA, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, June 21
Consolation bracket, 5:45 p.m.
Winner's bracket, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday, June 22
Winner's bracket (if needed), 6:30 p.m.
Cal Ripken 11U Tournament
at Central Dauphin
Top 3 advance to state tournament
Saturday, June 19
Central Dauphin 19, Palmyra 1
Red Land 8, Central Dauphin 8
Upper Allen-Mechancisburg 11, Palmyra 1
Upper Allen-Mechancisburg 11, Red Land 3
Sunday, June 20
Red Land 15, Palmyra 0
Upper Allen-Mechancisburg vs. Cebtral Dauphin, 11:30 a.m.
Third-place game, 1 p.m.
Championship game, 3:15 p.m.
Cal Ripken 10U Tournament
at Manchester
Top 4 advance to state tournament
Friday, June 18
Upper Allen-Mechancisburg 13, Palmyra 2
Manchester 15, New Cumberland 0
Cedar Cliff 4, Red Land 2
Saturday, June 19
Red Land 17, New Cumberland 7
Upper Allen-Mechancisburg 3, Central Dauphin 2
Cedar Cliff, 2, Manchester 1
Central Dauphin 26, Red Land 0
Manchester 15, Palmyra 2
Sunday, June 20
Upper Allen-Mechancisburg vs. Cedar Cliff, 11 a.m.
Central Dauphin vs. Manchester, 11 a.m.
Monday, June 21
Winner's bracket final, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 22
Winner's bracket final, 6 p.m.
Cal Ripken 9U Tournament
at Cedar Cliff
Top 3 advance to state tournament
Friday, June 18
Red Land 10, Palmyra 0
Cedar Cliff 9, Central Dauphin 5
Upper Allen-Mechancisburg 11, Red Land 1
Central Dauphin 16, Palmyra 2
Cedar Cliff 16, Upper Allen-Mechancisburg 8
Central Dauphin 9, Red Land 4
Sunday, June 20
Upper Allen-Mechanicsburg vs. Central Dauphin, 10 a.m.
Cedar Cliff vs. TBA, 1 p.m.
Monday, June 21
Cedar Cliff vs. TBA, 6 p.m. (if needed)