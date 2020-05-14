Youth Baseball: Babe Ruth League cancels 2020 regionals, world series tournaments

Babe Ruth League has decided to drop all of its regional and world series tournaments for the 2020 season as shutdowns around the state continue due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Foregoing the tournaments will allow more time for local play once restrictions are lifted, the youth baseball association said in a press release Thursday evening.
“Removing these events from the calendar in July and August will give local leagues and states more time to play locally once given permission to safely do so,” the statement said.
Babe Ruth League is the organizational body that oversees Cal Ripken Baseball. Several local youth baseball associations compete in Cal Ripken, including Red Land Youth Baseball, Upper Allen Mechanicsburg Baseball Association, New Cumberland Youth Baseball Association and Cedar Cliff Youth Baseball Association.
"In our continuing effort to put our focus on local league play and local tournament play, the Board of Directors has asked that we forgo our traditional Regional and World Series formats for the 2020 season." #StrongerTogether— Babe Ruth League (@BabeRuthLeague) May 14, 2020
Full Statement at https://t.co/vK1L5slqB4 pic.twitter.com/ohFFosqHiL
The news comes after Pennsylvania Little League cancelled their section and state tournaments May 3 and the Little League World Series was cancelled for the first time since 1947 in late April.
Little League and Cal Ripken seasons across the county have been on hold since before the start of the season when both national governing bodies recommended the seasons be delayed. Under Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandates, Pennsylvania counties are not allowed to hold organized sporting events until the county reaches the “green” phase of the state’s relaxation of pandemic restrictions. No counties are at that phase yet, and Cumberland County remains in the “red” phase.
Babe Ruth said it is looking into different tournament opportunities to go along with local play.
“We know that many of you would still like to have additional tournament opportunities run by Babe Ruth League that resemble our Regionals and World Series events, if possible,” the statement said. “We’re currently exploring options for later summer and even fall, but for now our primary focus is on local league and state play when safely available. As we evaluate each week and as more states begin to start play, we will report back with future plans for the calendar year.”
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!