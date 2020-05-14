Youth Baseball: Babe Ruth League cancels 2020 regionals, world series tournaments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Babe Ruth League has decided to drop all of its regional and world series tournaments for the 2020 season as shutdowns around the state continue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Foregoing the tournaments will allow more time for local play once restrictions are lifted, the youth baseball association said in a press release Thursday evening.

“Removing these events from the calendar in July and August will give local leagues and states more time to play locally once given permission to safely do so,” the statement said.

Babe Ruth League is the organizational body that oversees Cal Ripken Baseball. Several local youth baseball associations compete in Cal Ripken, including Red Land Youth Baseball, Upper Allen Mechanicsburg Baseball Association, New Cumberland Youth Baseball Association and Cedar Cliff Youth Baseball Association.

The news comes after Pennsylvania Little League cancelled their section and state tournaments May 3 and the Little League World Series was cancelled for the first time since 1947 in late April.