'You represent so much': Penn State players hoping to keep conversations alive

As days have passed since Floyd's death, many in the sports world have released statements asking for much of what Thorpe did: An end to violence. A coming together. Using "the power of the people," as Thorpe put it, to change mindsets and affect change. But in doing so, they've come to understand that it is important to express anger without urging more, even as their own frustration boils over.

Thorpe's speech wasn't written out and read off a piece paper. But finding the right tone and right words is often much easier planned for than accomplished.

"It's very important because when you're an African-American football player at Penn State, you represent so much," Nittany Lions defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said during a video conference Tuesday afternoon. "You represent your family's name. You represent the university. You represent the guys in the locker room. You also represent young African-American kids who aspire to be in our positions down the road.