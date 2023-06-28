Sentinel Staff
Williams Grove Speedway is set to host the 35th annual Mitch Smith Memorial Friday.
The 410 sprint car race, part of the 10-day Pennsylvania Speedweek Series, is named after the Richard “Mitch” Smith of Linglestown, who died in 1988 after a lengthy career in racing. His 179 overall victories included 26 sprint car wins and nine super modified victories at Williams Grove.
Set for 7:30 p.m., the event known as “The Crown Jewel of Speedweek” features time trials that include a $300 prize for the fastest time, followed by a 30-lap main event.
Lance Dewease enters as the event’s all-time leader in wins with six. He last won in 2021. Other recent winners include Kyle Larson in 2020 and Brent Marks, last year’s victor.
Friday’s winner wins $20,000, part of the largest total purse in the Speedweek series.
Track conditions after heavy overnight rain forced the postponement of the June 23 Speedweek opener at Williams Grove.
Gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. for the Mitch Smith Memorial with adult general admission set at $30 and a $15 entry cost for kids ages 13-20 and free admission offered to children 12 and under.
Friday’s event also features a fireworks show.
Photos: Action from the 2020 PA Speedweek races at Williams Grove Speedway
Williams Grove Speedway 1.JPG
Crowds fill the stands at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 2.JPG
Crowds of people fill the stands at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 3.JPG
People fill the stands at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek July 3, 2020, at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 4.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 5.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 7.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 8.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 9.JPG
Williams Grove Speedway 10.JPG
Drivers take qualifying laps early in the event at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 12.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 13.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek July 3, 2020, at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 14.JPG
Williams Grove Speedway 15.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 17.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 18.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 19.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 20.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 21.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Williams Grove Speedway 22.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 23.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 24.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 25.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Williams Grove Speedway 26.JPG
Drivers and crews work on their cars at the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
