Williams Grove Speedway is set to host the 35th annual Mitch Smith Memorial Friday.

The 410 sprint car race, part of the 10-day Pennsylvania Speedweek Series, is named after the Richard “Mitch” Smith of Linglestown, who died in 1988 after a lengthy career in racing. His 179 overall victories included 26 sprint car wins and nine super modified victories at Williams Grove.

Set for 7:30 p.m., the event known as “The Crown Jewel of Speedweek” features time trials that include a $300 prize for the fastest time, followed by a 30-lap main event.

Lance Dewease enters as the event’s all-time leader in wins with six. He last won in 2021. Other recent winners include Kyle Larson in 2020 and Brent Marks, last year’s victor.

Friday’s winner wins $20,000, part of the largest total purse in the Speedweek series.

Track conditions after heavy overnight rain forced the postponement of the June 23 Speedweek opener at Williams Grove.

Gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. for the Mitch Smith Memorial with adult general admission set at $30 and a $15 entry cost for kids ages 13-20 and free admission offered to children 12 and under.

Friday’s event also features a fireworks show.

