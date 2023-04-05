The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is underway and six local alumni are part of the action.

Below is the list of Sentinel area athletes who have been assigned to a Major League Baseball affiliate or are expected to see the diamond this spring in the minors.

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies, High-A)

Notes: The Red Land grad enters his second full season in the minor leagues with the Rockies. Montgomery was selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and spent the entirety of last season with the Fresno Grizzlies, Colorado’s Single-A affiliate. Despite making two trips to the injured list last year, Montgomery batted .310 across 255 at-bats, blasted six home runs and drove in 44 runs.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Notes: Morales returns to the mound in Modesto after spending his first full season with the Nuts. The East Pennsboro alumnus made 26 starts last year, pitching to a 5-7 record and a 5.91 earned-run average. The hard throwing right-hander, who was picked in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft, also amassed 120 1/3 innings and struck out 125 batters.

Jake Madden (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Notes: Madden and Morales, former teammates at East Penn, have the chance to battle on the bump this season with Madden assigned to Inland Empire. The Angels selected the Northwest Florida State product in the fourth round of last year’s draft. Madden will make his minor-league debut this spring.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals, Double-A)

Notes: Way starts his third year in the minors in a new organization. The Cumberland Valley grad was dealt to the Royals in a three-for-one package with the Yankees at the 2022 deadline. He pitched at both the Single-A and High-A levels last year and compiled an overall 8-8 record and a 3.75 ERA. The former fourth-round pick fanned 127 batters across 108 innings and made 22 starts.

Justin Williams (3B)

Team: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros, Single-A)

Notes: Williams will man the hot-corner once again in Fayetteville, a position he spent much time at last year. The CV alumnus was promoted to the Asheville Tourists, the Astros’ High-A affiliate, toward the end of his second season, but ranks among 20 returning Woodpeckers. Williams hit at a .234 clip last season, including five home runs and 31 RBIs. Houston took him in the 17th round of the 2021 draft out of Penn State.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Not assigned

Notes: The former Mechanicsburg ace was not assigned to an Angels affiliate as of Wednesday. Seig, who signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021, made appearances at both the Single-A and High-A levels last year with the Inland Empire 66ers and the Tri-City Valley Cats. He threw for a combined 7-3 record and a 4.95 ERA.

Photos: Mechanicsburg baseball blanks Gettysburg in five innings