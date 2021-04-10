Watch Now: Jace Fetterman, Carlisle hand Northern first loss on Military Appreciation Day

Carlisle honored members of the military in the morning, then went on to beat Northern 8-5 early Saturday afternoon.

The Thundering Herd held Military Appreciation Day at Carlisle High School. Both teams wore special uniforms for the event, and Lt. Col. Kenneth Dwyer threw out the first pitch before the game's 11 a.m. start.

The Herd (3-2) won the game in the bottom of the sixth, handing the Polar Bears (5-1) their first loss.

Tied 5-5, Carlisle put together a two-out rally. With a man on, Jace Fetterman laced a single up the middle that scored Austin Orris. Then, after Brayden Paul singled to put runners on the corners and Conner Morrow scored on an error at third, Sam Kulp roped a triple to left to score Paul for an 8-5 lead.

Fetterman finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs and a double, and Orris scored three times from the leadoff spot.

Aaron Renninger survived five hits, five walks and four unearned runs over 5.2 innings starting, and Colin Lloyd picked up the win in relief.