Watch Now: Jace Fetterman, Carlisle hand Northern first loss on Military Appreciation Day

Members of the Carlisle High School varsity baseball team prepare to take the field in their game against Northern Saturday morning during a military appreciation game, honoring those that made the ultimate sacrifice as well as those that have served or are currently serving. Carlisle wore special uniforms sporting a military theme for the occasion.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Lieutenant Colonel Ken Dwyer, a United States Army War College student, throws out the first pitch to his son Timothy Dwyer, a junior varsity player, before the start of military appreciation baseball games at Carlisle High School Saturday morning. Lt. Col. Dwyer lost his left hand and left eye in combat during his time in Afghanistan. The varsity and junior varsity games were played in honor of those that made the ultimate sacrifice as well as those that have served or are currently serving. Carlisle wore special uniforms sporting a military theme for the occasion.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Scott Stoy, center, Carlisle High School junior varsity head coach and 30-year Air Force veteran, is presented with a plaque thanking him for his service by Andrea Sullivan, booster parent representative, left, and Lt. Col. Ken Dwyer, a United States Army War College student, right, before the start of military appreciation baseball games at Carlisle High School Saturday morning. The varsity and junior varsity games were played in honor of those that made the ultimate sacrifice as well as those that have served or are currently serving. Carlisle wore special uniforms sporting a military theme for the occasion.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Lieutenant Colonel Ken Dwyer, a United States Army War College student, walks off the field with his son Timothy Dwyer, a junior varsity player, after he threw out the first pitch before the start of military appreciation baseball games at Carlisle High School Saturday morning. Lt. Col. Dwyer lost his left hand and left eye in combat during his time in Afghanistan. The varsity and junior varsity games were played in honor of those that made the ultimate sacrifice as well as those that have served or are currently serving . Carlisle wore special uniforms sporting a military theme for the occasion.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Lieutenant Colonel Ken Dwyer, a United States Army War College student, talks about commitment and perseverance in hard times before the start of military appreciation baseball games at Carlisle High School Saturday morning. Lt. Col. Dwyer lost his left hand and left eye in combat during his time in Afghanistan. The varsity and junior varsity games were played in honor of those that made the ultimate sacrifice as well as those that have served or are currently serving. Carlisle wore special uniforms sporting a military theme for the occasion.
Carlisle honored members of the military in the morning, then went on to beat Northern 8-5 early Saturday afternoon.
The Thundering Herd held Military Appreciation Day at Carlisle High School. Both teams wore special uniforms for the event, and Lt. Col. Kenneth Dwyer threw out the first pitch before the game's 11 a.m. start.
The Herd (3-2) won the game in the bottom of the sixth, handing the Polar Bears (5-1) their first loss.
Tied 5-5, Carlisle put together a two-out rally. With a man on, Jace Fetterman laced a single up the middle that scored Austin Orris. Then, after Brayden Paul singled to put runners on the corners and Conner Morrow scored on an error at third, Sam Kulp roped a triple to left to score Paul for an 8-5 lead.
Fetterman finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs and a double, and Orris scored three times from the leadoff spot.
Aaron Renninger survived five hits, five walks and four unearned runs over 5.2 innings starting, and Colin Lloyd picked up the win in relief.
Alec Welshans was 1-for-2 with a double and two runs for the Polar Bears, and Tanner Merovich (1-for-4) doubled and drove in two. Merovich threw five innings as the starter, but Garret Weber suffered the loss, allowing three earned runs in 0.2 innings of work.
HS Baseball Photos: Military Appreciation Day, Northern at Carlisle
Want to catch a game live or on the couch? Here's this week's slate of local high school games and livestreams.
1 of 5
Members of the Carlisle High School varsity baseball team prepare to take the field in their game against Northern Saturday morning during a military appreciation game, honoring those that made the ultimate sacrifice as well as those that have served or are currently serving. Carlisle wore special uniforms sporting a military theme for the occasion.
Lieutenant Colonel Ken Dwyer, a United States Army War College student, throws out the first pitch to his son Timothy Dwyer, a junior varsity player, before the start of military appreciation baseball games at Carlisle High School Saturday morning. Lt. Col. Dwyer lost his left hand and left eye in combat during his time in Afghanistan. The varsity and junior varsity games were played in honor of those that made the ultimate sacrifice as well as those that have served or are currently serving. Carlisle wore special uniforms sporting a military theme for the occasion.
Scott Stoy, center, Carlisle High School junior varsity head coach and 30-year Air Force veteran, is presented with a plaque thanking him for his service by Andrea Sullivan, booster parent representative, left, and Lt. Col. Ken Dwyer, a United States Army War College student, right, before the start of military appreciation baseball games at Carlisle High School Saturday morning. The varsity and junior varsity games were played in honor of those that made the ultimate sacrifice as well as those that have served or are currently serving. Carlisle wore special uniforms sporting a military theme for the occasion.
Lieutenant Colonel Ken Dwyer, a United States Army War College student, walks off the field with his son Timothy Dwyer, a junior varsity player, after he threw out the first pitch before the start of military appreciation baseball games at Carlisle High School Saturday morning. Lt. Col. Dwyer lost his left hand and left eye in combat during his time in Afghanistan. The varsity and junior varsity games were played in honor of those that made the ultimate sacrifice as well as those that have served or are currently serving . Carlisle wore special uniforms sporting a military theme for the occasion.
Lieutenant Colonel Ken Dwyer, a United States Army War College student, talks about commitment and perseverance in hard times before the start of military appreciation baseball games at Carlisle High School Saturday morning. Lt. Col. Dwyer lost his left hand and left eye in combat during his time in Afghanistan. The varsity and junior varsity games were played in honor of those that made the ultimate sacrifice as well as those that have served or are currently serving. Carlisle wore special uniforms sporting a military theme for the occasion.