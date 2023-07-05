An era of firsts continued for Upper Allen Mechanicsburg’s 9u all-star baseball team.

Upper Allen, which roared to an 8u Cal Ripken World Series title in 2022, won its second consecutive state championship Tuesday afternoon in Kimberton.

The first Upper Allen team to win back-to-back state titles defeated defeated Central Dauphin 5-3 in Tuesday’s final after knocking off Cumberland Valley and Central York in earlier elimination rounds.

Upper Allen advances to the regional tournament scheduled to begin July 11 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

A three-run fourth inning broke a 2-2 tie in Tuesday’s title game and paced Upper Allen to the state crown. A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases, followed by a walk drawn by Jax Solomon and sacrifice flies for Logan Fabiano and Holden Shirley.

The same group had powered through the 8u postseason a summer earlier, posting an 18-0 record and defeating Chelmsford (Massachusetts) for the Cal Ripken 8u World Series title. This year’s team, now at the 9u level, has extended the success into the District 10 and state tournaments.

The roster, coached by Mike Bonini, includes Alex Varner, Andrew Cowan, Tyson Aton, Jax Solomon, Holden Shirley, Cole Arva, Jax Steele, Jackson Kuntz, Connor Saccente, Johnny Oyler, Logan Fabiano, Dante Bonini and Parker Lantzy.

