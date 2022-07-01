Twilight baseball standings through June 30

Here are the standings through games played June 30 across the South Penn, East Shore and York Central Leagues.
South Penn League
W;L;T
Hagerstown;21;0;1
Cashtown;16;3;1
Littlestown;17;9;0
Frederick;12;7;0
Hanover;11;9;1
Biglerville;11;12;0
Mason-Dixon;10;12;0
New Oxford;9;17;0
Brushtown;7;14;1
Shippensburg;4;19;0
North Carroll;4;20;0
East Shore League
W;L;T;Points
Linglestown;13;4;0;26
New Cumberland;12;3;0;24
Hummelstown;10;5;0;20
Palmyra;8;5;0;16
McAlisterville;8;7;0;16
Enola;8;8;0;16
West Hanover;7;7;0;14
Lawnton;2;14;0;4
Perry County;1;16;0;2
York Central League
W;L;T;Pts
Stoverstown;16;0;0;48
Mount Wolf;13;4;0;39
Jefferson;12;6;0;36
Manchester;10;6;0;30
Dillsburg;9;5;0;27
Glen Rock;8;7;0;24
Mechanicsburg;6;7;0;18
Pleasureville;4;12;0;
Vikings;3;14;0;9