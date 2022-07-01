 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twilight Baseball

Twilight baseball standings through June 30

Here are the standings through games played June 30 across the South Penn, East Shore and York Central Leagues. 

South Penn League

W;L;T

Hagerstown;21;0;1

Cashtown;16;3;1

Littlestown;17;9;0

Frederick;12;7;0

Hanover;11;9;1

Biglerville;11;12;0

Mason-Dixon;10;12;0

New Oxford;9;17;0

Brushtown;7;14;1

Shippensburg;4;19;0

North Carroll;4;20;0

East Shore League

W;L;T;Points

Linglestown;13;4;0;26

New Cumberland;12;3;0;24

Hummelstown;10;5;0;20

Palmyra;8;5;0;16

McAlisterville;8;7;0;16

Enola;8;8;0;16

West Hanover;7;7;0;14

Lawnton;2;14;0;4

Perry County;1;16;0;2

York Central League

W;L;T;Pts

Stoverstown;16;0;0;48

Mount Wolf;13;4;0;39

Jefferson;12;6;0;36

Manchester;10;6;0;30

Dillsburg;9;5;0;27

Glen Rock;8;7;0;24

Mechanicsburg;6;7;0;18

Pleasureville;4;12;0;

Vikings;3;14;0;9

