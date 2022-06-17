 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twilight Baseball

Twilight baseball standings through June 16

Ship Frederick 4

Shippensburg's Jared Pine, left, gets the out at second base against Frederick's Brandon Roebuck play during the fifth inning in a 2021 South Penn League first round playoff game at Veterans Memorial Park, Shippensburg.

 Sentinel File

The Twilight baseball season is underway. 

Here are the standings through games played June 16 across the South Penn, East Shore and York Central Leagues. 

South Penn League

W;L;T

Hagerstown;14;0;1

Cashtown;11;1;1

Hanover;8;5;1

Littlestown;12;8;0

Mason-Dixon;9;7;0

Biglerville;10;8;0

Frederick;7;6;0

Brushtown;4;10;1

New Oxford;5;14;0

Shippensburg;4;13;0

North Carroll;3;15;0

East Shore League

W;L;T

Linglestown;9;3;0

Palmyra;7;2;0

Hummelstown;7;2;0

New Cumberland;6;2;0

Enola;5;4;0

McAlisterville;5;5;0

West Hanover;4;5;0

Lawnton;2;10;0

Perry County;1;13;0

York Central League

W;L;T;Pts

Stoverstown;13;0;0;39

Mount Wolf;9;3;0;27

Manchester;9;4;0;27

Jefferson;7;5;0;21

Glen Rock;6;4;0;18

Dillsburg;5;4;0;15

Pleasureville;3;9;0;9

Mechanicsburg;2;5;0;6

