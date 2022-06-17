Twilight baseball standings through June 16

The Twilight baseball season is underway.
Here are the standings through games played June 16 across the South Penn, East Shore and York Central Leagues.
South Penn League
W;L;T
Hagerstown;14;0;1
Cashtown;11;1;1
Hanover;8;5;1
Littlestown;12;8;0
Mason-Dixon;9;7;0
Biglerville;10;8;0
Frederick;7;6;0
Brushtown;4;10;1
New Oxford;5;14;0
Shippensburg;4;13;0
North Carroll;3;15;0
East Shore League
W;L;T
Linglestown;9;3;0
Palmyra;7;2;0
Hummelstown;7;2;0
New Cumberland;6;2;0
Enola;5;4;0
McAlisterville;5;5;0
West Hanover;4;5;0
Lawnton;2;10;0
Perry County;1;13;0
York Central League
W;L;T;Pts
Stoverstown;13;0;0;39
Mount Wolf;9;3;0;27
Manchester;9;4;0;27
Jefferson;7;5;0;21
Glen Rock;6;4;0;18
Dillsburg;5;4;0;15
Pleasureville;3;9;0;9
Mechanicsburg;2;5;0;6