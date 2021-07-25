Twilight Baseball: Shippensburg sweeps Frederick, advances to face Littlestown

The Shippensburg Stars advanced to the second round of the South Penn League Twilight baseball playoffs, defeating Frederick 9-3 Saturday to sweep the best-of-three-game series.
Shippensburg (26-2), the tournament’s top seed, draws No. 4 Littlestown in the second round. The Dodgers (20-8-2) swept New Oxford in the first round, winning two games by a combined score of 12-0. Shippensburg and Littlestown swept a pair of regular-season contests. The Dodgers handed the Stars their first loss of the season with a 7-6 decision June 14. Shiipensburg answered with a 10-0 victory June 28.
“It was a lot of fun. This is a goal you always have in mind, shooting a round like this, but you can never go out and say, 'This is going to happen today.' It just doesn't work like that.” ~ John Peters
All Sentinel-area teams remain in reasonable distance of a postseason berth. In Shippensburg’s case, the Stars are already playoff bound thanks to a 10-0 shutout over North Carroll Thursday, locking them into the No. 1 seed in the eight-team postseason field.