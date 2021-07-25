 Skip to main content
Twilight Baseball: Shippensburg sweeps Frederick, advances to face Littlestown
Twilight Baseball: Shippensburg sweeps Frederick, advances to face Littlestown

Shippensburg's Joe Barbara steals second base during the sixth inning in a South Penn League first round playoff game against Frederick Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park, Shippensburg.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Shippensburg Stars advanced to the second round of the South Penn League Twilight baseball playoffs, defeating Frederick 9-3 Saturday to sweep the best-of-three-game series.

Shippensburg (26-2), the tournament’s top seed, draws No. 4 Littlestown in the second round. The Dodgers (20-8-2) swept New Oxford in the first round, winning two games by a combined score of 12-0. Shippensburg and Littlestown swept a pair of regular-season contests. The Dodgers handed the Stars their first loss of the season with a 7-6 decision June 14. Shiipensburg answered with a 10-0 victory June 28.

Twilight Baseball: Shippensburg slips past Frederick in playoff opener

The first game of the best-of-five series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shippensburg.

Series schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Game 4*: Sunday, at Littlestown, 1 p.m.

Game 5*: Aug. 3 at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

* if necessary

