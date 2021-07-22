Twilight Baseball: Shippensburg slips past Frederick in playoff opener

The Shippensburg Stars’ Todd Weldon is well-known across the South Penn League for his ability to carve up batters when they step to the plate.
It’s what got him drafted by the New York Mets in the 27th round of the 2010 Major League Baseball Draft.
Weldon also has a little pep in his step, something the Frederick Flying Dogs found out when the former Mets farmhand stole home standing up in the fourth inning Thursday, en route to a 2-0 Shippensburg victory in a South Penn playoff opener at Veterans Memorial Park.
“I’m not very fast ... for one,” Weldon said with a bit of a chuckle. “And so, just understanding the game a little bit ... I’m always looking for opportunities for guys to fall asleep. And it’s nothing against the catcher, but you get into a game, your team’s kind of dragging along, and people have a tendency to fall asleep. And I knew that he would, so I just took advantage of it.”
Both teams struggled to get the bats going, as Weldon and Frederick pitcher Logan Manz went toe-to-toe nearly the entire way through. Manz exited after five innings, and Shippensburg scratched across another run in the sixth against reliever Jahlin Jean-Baptiste, drawing two walks and scoring the insurance run on a Jonathan Melendez RBI double.
“Jonathan is calm, cool and collected, no matter the situation,” Shippensburg head coach Josh Petty said. “And he squares baseballs up all the time. That’s what he does. We love him and we want him up in that situation.”
Standing out
Neither Weldon nor Manz seemed to want to give in. Weldon worked a complete-game two-hit shutout, walking two and striking out 10. In five innings Manz, allowed one earned run on one hit while fanning six and issuing one free pass.
In the batter’s box, Melendez accounted for the Stars’ hit total as he coupled his sixth-inning two-bagger with a previous double in the fourth inning. He finished his night 2-for-3.
For Frederick, Brandon Roebuck tagged Weldon for two singles, finishing 2-for-2.
By the numbers
Entering Thursday’s contest, Shippensburg (25-2) was owner of 16 wins in its last 17 contests. The Stars also boasted the best scoring margin in the league, outscoring their opponents 175-43.
On the other hand, Frederick (11-16) also had momentum in its favor. The Flying Dogs won six of their last 10.
In the teams’ prior meetings, Shippensburg held the upper hand, taking a 3-0 regular-season sweep. However, the Flying Dogs kept the margin within two runs across the three contests.
“They’re a good baseball team,” Weldon said. “They’re better than their record shows.”
Up next
Shippensburg travels to Fredrick Saturday in hopes of finishing the best-of-three series. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. If the Flying Dogs play spoiler, the teams will return to Veterans Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Sunday for a win-or-go-home contest.
They said it
Petty on Shippensburg’s all-around play: “We come into the game expecting to win every time (Weldon) is on the mound. I mean, not to take anything away from Todd, but when you see the double plays we turned, to see the play by Jared Pine at shortstop, I mean, if that kind of stuff drops, the game can be different. Todd’s deadly on the mound but we put a solid defense behind him too.”
Petty on moving forward in the series: “It’s just going our way. And a couple things fall the other way, it could easily go their way. Baseball has been on our side so far and we need to close it out on Saturday and not let it get to Sunday. They’re a good team and they came fully loaded tonight.”
Weldon on his teammates: “It’s just a matter of just trusting the guys behind you. It’s easy to pitch whenever you can believe in the guys behind you. They play good defense.”
