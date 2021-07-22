Twilight Baseball: Shippensburg slips past Frederick in playoff opener

The Shippensburg Stars’ Todd Weldon is well-known across the South Penn League for his ability to carve up batters when they step to the plate.

It’s what got him drafted by the New York Mets in the 27th round of the 2010 Major League Baseball Draft.

Weldon also has a little pep in his step, something the Frederick Flying Dogs found out when the former Mets farmhand stole home standing up in the fourth inning Thursday, en route to a 2-0 Shippensburg victory in a South Penn playoff opener at Veterans Memorial Park.

“I’m not very fast ... for one,” Weldon said with a bit of a chuckle. “And so, just understanding the game a little bit ... I’m always looking for opportunities for guys to fall asleep. And it’s nothing against the catcher, but you get into a game, your team’s kind of dragging along, and people have a tendency to fall asleep. And I knew that he would, so I just took advantage of it.”

Both teams struggled to get the bats going, as Weldon and Frederick pitcher Logan Manz went toe-to-toe nearly the entire way through. Manz exited after five innings, and Shippensburg scratched across another run in the sixth against reliever Jahlin Jean-Baptiste, drawing two walks and scoring the insurance run on a Jonathan Melendez RBI double.