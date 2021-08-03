Twilight Baseball: Shippensburg punches ticket to South Penn championship series, completes second round comeback

The Shippensburg Stars are heading to the South Penn League championship series following a 3-0 win over the Littlestown Dodgers Tuesday night at Veterans Memorial Park in Shippensburg.

Trailing 2-0 early in the series, the Stars rattled off three-straight wins to punch their ticket to the championship. They used 4-3, 6-4 and 3-0 victories to make the full climb back.

In Tuesday’s make-or-break second round contest, Shippensburg took an early 1-0 lead on a Jace Fetterman first-inning sacrifice fly, which plated Nick Zanic, who led off the game with a single and stole second. The Stars didn’t crack the score column again until the fifth inning when pitcher Todd Weldon drove in Nate Whisler on an RBI single, and Fetterman later scored on an error, ultimately sealing the victory for Shippensburg.

“We haven’t faced adversity like that all year where we're in a must win situation. And it was nice to see the team respond,” Shippensburg head coach Josh Petty said via phone after Tuesday’s win. “Those guys are a bunch of guys that battle, that want to win, and they showed that coming back from being down 2-0.”