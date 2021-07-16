Twilight Baseball: Shippensburg locks up No. 1 seed, other local teams remain in the hunt for playoff berths

As the blistering heat continues to make its unbidden appearance across the midstate, local Twilight baseball is heating up right with it, as leagues near the end of their regular season with playoffs on the horizon.
The South Penn League — home to the Shippensburg Stars — wraps up its regular season Sunday. Meanwhile, Enola and New Cumberland’s East Shore League has two weeks left of its regular season slate while Dillsburg and Mechanicsburg, in the York Central League, don’t trail far behind with three weeks remaining in the books.
All Sentinel-area teams remain in reasonable distance of a postseason berth. In Shippensburg’s case, the Stars are already playoff bound thanks to a 10-0 shutout over North Carroll Thursday, locking them into the No. 1 seed in the eight-team postseason field.
As of Friday, Mechanicsburg sat in first place in the York Central standings, with a 4-1 win over Dillsburg Thursday. The Sox also sit in striking distance as they inch closer to the .500 mark at 9-14. Spots 1-6 are up for grabs in the East Shore League as the top six squads — including Enola and New Cumberland — are separated by a mere four wins.
Here’s what’s ahead for each squad.
Shippensburg (Record: 24-2)
The Stars head into next week’s postseason — scheduled to start Thursday — with home field advantage and momentum as strong as any in the eight-team bracket. Shippensburg extended its win streak Thursday to 15 and outscored the opposition 169-38 before the Stars fell to Hagerstown, 3-0, Friday.
The battle for the No. 8 seed and the opportunity to face Shippensburg is still very much alive, as Mason-Dixon (8-14-2) holds a one-game edge on Hanover (10-18). The Rebels await a weekend of back-to-back doubleheaders while the Raiders capped their regular season with a 9-4 victory over Brushtown Thursday.
South Penn opens its postseason bow with a best of three quarterfinals before changing course to a best of five semifinals and championship.
Mechanicsburg (17-5)
The Cardinals are no stranger to sitting atop league standings. Prior to joining the York Central league last season, Bill Rickenbach’s team was the heart and soul of the late West Shore League, crowning themselves the final champion in 2019. But with a tighter and more competitive field, Mechanicsburg still finds themselves traversing a bit of uncharted territory.
Mechanicsburg has 10 games remaining, and with Stoverstown (17-8), Jefferson (16-6-1), Glen Rock (16-7) and Manchester (15-10) on its heels, the next three weeks call for crucial wins for all four teams. The Cardinals have allowed the fewest amount of runs this season (58) but lack in runs scored (110) compared to the four clubs riding their tail.
Mechanicsburg remains unbeaten this month with a 5-0 record and boasts a 10-game win streak.
Dillsburg (9-14)
It’s been tough sledding for Brandon Wallace’s crew but the Sox aren’t too far out of the playoff picture at this point. With 6 of 10 teams granted a postseason bid, Dillsburg sits five games back of the No. 6 team (Vikings), and with a 12-game slate, including nine home contests, there’s enough time to make up some ground.
As of late, posting runs hasn’t been Dillsburg’s issue. Across their last three games, the Sox have plated 25 runs despite dropping two of the three contests. On the other hand, Dillsburg’s pitching — the team’s cornerstone earlier in the season — unraveled, allowing 25 runs in the three-game span.
Dillsburg is 4-4 in July.
New Cumberland (8-4)
For the past two seasons, every team in the East Shore League has received a postseason nod. But the race for postseason home field advantage doesn’t get much tighter than what’s currently unfolding. And the Tigers find themselves in the heat of it all.
The reigning champions currently sit No. 4 in the league standings and are two games back of frontrunner West Hanover (11-4). However, Hummelstown (10-4) and Palmyra (9-5) stand in their way and won’t step aside so easily. Ryan Stephenson’s bunch has eight games remaining on their regular season slate.
Despite being riddled with postponements, New Cumberland is undefeated this month, going 3-0.
Enola (7-8)
The Express are in the same situation as their foe New Cumberland. Only 4½ games divide West Hanover and Enola, and Doug Knull’s crew has gotten hot at points this season. But with five games left, Enola must make them all count.
Enola’s starting nine and group of arms have gone near tit-for-tat this season, the Express scoring 61 runs and allowing 63 to cross home plate. The team is 1-4 in its last five contests.
