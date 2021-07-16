Twilight Baseball: Shippensburg locks up No. 1 seed, other local teams remain in the hunt for playoff berths

As the blistering heat continues to make its unbidden appearance across the midstate, local Twilight baseball is heating up right with it, as leagues near the end of their regular season with playoffs on the horizon.

The South Penn League — home to the Shippensburg Stars — wraps up its regular season Sunday. Meanwhile, Enola and New Cumberland’s East Shore League has two weeks left of its regular season slate while Dillsburg and Mechanicsburg, in the York Central League, don’t trail far behind with three weeks remaining in the books.

All Sentinel-area teams remain in reasonable distance of a postseason berth. In Shippensburg’s case, the Stars are already playoff bound thanks to a 10-0 shutout over North Carroll Thursday, locking them into the No. 1 seed in the eight-team postseason field.

As of Friday, Mechanicsburg sat in first place in the York Central standings, with a 4-1 win over Dillsburg Thursday. The Sox also sit in striking distance as they inch closer to the .500 mark at 9-14. Spots 1-6 are up for grabs in the East Shore League as the top six squads — including Enola and New Cumberland — are separated by a mere four wins.

Here’s what’s ahead for each squad.

Shippensburg (Record: 24-2)