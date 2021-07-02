Twilight Baseball: Shippensburg chasing title, Mechanicsburg, Enola and New Cumberland remain in the hunt for postseason bid

After the capsizing of the long-standing West Shore League last season, area Twilight baseball teams had to fend for themselves during a seemingly unrelenting and question-riddled pandemic.

Mechanicsburg — the West Shore's final champion — and Dillsburg joined the York Central League, Enola and New Cumberland found a new home in the East Shore League, and Shippensburg and Newville merged, before transferring to the South Penn League.

It took some adjusting and patience, but after the storm settled and the pandemic slowly began to wane, Twilight baseball returned to its new homes for the summer with a slate could make any baseball fan’s mouth drop and eyes widen.

Heading into the first weekend of July, Shippensburg holds the top spot in the South Penn League — with nine games remaining — while Mechanicsburg, Enola and New Cumberland all remain in the hunt for berths in their respective league playoffs.

Here’s a midseason update on the five Sentinel-area Twilight teams with standings, stats and information on each ball club.

Shippensburg (Record: 16-1)