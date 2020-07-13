Twilight baseball results for July 13

EAST SHORE LEAGUE
Team;Record
New Cumberland;4-0
McAlisterville;3-2
Lawnton;1-1
Linglestown;1-1
Perry County;1-1
Enola;3-3
Hummelstown;1-2
Susquehanna;1-2
West Hanover;0-3
Monday, July 13
Enola 7, West Hanover 2
Susquehanna at Perry County, 6 (no report)
New Cumberland at Lawnton, 6 (no report)
Tuesday, July 14
Linglestown at West Hanover, 6
SOUTH PENN LEAGUE
Team;Record
Hagerstown;9-2
Littlestown;8-2
Shippensburg;6-2
Cashtown;8-3
Biglerville;7-3
New Oxford;6-4
Hanover;4-8
Gettysburg;1-7
North Carroll;1-10
Brushtown;0-9
Monday, July 13
No events scheduled.
Tuesday, July 14
Brushtown at Gettysburg, 6
Littlestown at Biglerville, 6
Shippensburg at Cashtown, 6
YORK CENTRAL LEAGUE
Team;Record
Mechanicsburg;6-1
Jefferson;6-2
Manchester;4-3-1
Glen Rock;4-3
Stoverstown;4-3
Dillsburg;3-5
Mt. Wolf;2-5-1
Vikings;2-5
Pleasureville;2-6
Sunday, July 12
Dillsburg at Jefferson, 2 (no report)
Pleasureville at Mt. Wolf, 2 (no report)
Glen Rock at Vikings, 2 (no report)
Manchester at Stoverstown, 2 (no report)
Monday, July 13
No events scheduled.
Tuesday, July 14
Stoverstown at Dillsburg, 6
Mt. Wolf at Jefferson, 6
Glen Rock at Manchester, 6
Mechanicsburg at Vikings, 6
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!