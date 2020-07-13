Twilight baseball results for July 13
agate
Twilight Baseball

Twilight baseball results for July 13

EAST SHORE LEAGUE

Team;Record

New Cumberland;4-0

McAlisterville;3-2

Lawnton;1-1

Linglestown;1-1

Perry County;1-1

Enola;3-3

Hummelstown;1-2

Susquehanna;1-2

West Hanover;0-3

Monday, July 13

Enola 7, West Hanover 2

Susquehanna at Perry County, 6 (no report)

New Cumberland at Lawnton, 6 (no report)

Tuesday, July 14

Linglestown at West Hanover, 6

SOUTH PENN LEAGUE

Team;Record

Hagerstown;9-2

Littlestown;8-2

Shippensburg;6-2

Cashtown;8-3

Biglerville;7-3

New Oxford;6-4

Hanover;4-8

Gettysburg;1-7

North Carroll;1-10

Brushtown;0-9

Monday, July 13

No events scheduled.

Tuesday, July 14

Brushtown at Gettysburg, 6

Littlestown at Biglerville, 6

Shippensburg at Cashtown, 6

YORK CENTRAL LEAGUE

Team;Record

Mechanicsburg;6-1

Jefferson;6-2

Manchester;4-3-1

Glen Rock;4-3

Stoverstown;4-3

Dillsburg;3-5

Mt. Wolf;2-5-1

Vikings;2-5

Pleasureville;2-6

Sunday, July 12

Dillsburg at Jefferson, 2 (no report)

Pleasureville at Mt. Wolf, 2 (no report)

Glen Rock at Vikings, 2 (no report)

Manchester at Stoverstown, 2 (no report)

Monday, July 13

No events scheduled.

Tuesday, July 14

Stoverstown at Dillsburg, 6

Mt. Wolf at Jefferson, 6

Glen Rock at Manchester, 6

Mechanicsburg at Vikings, 6

