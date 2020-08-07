You have permission to edit this article.
Twilight baseball results for Aug. 7
Twilight Baseball

Twilight baseball results for Aug. 7

Baseball stock.jpg

EAST SHORE LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Play-in Game

Saturday, Aug. 1

Susquehanna 2, West Hanover 0

Quarterfinals (1 game)

Sunday, Aug. 2

New Cumberland 11, Susquehanna 0

Lawnton 4, Perry County 3

Monday, Aug. 3

Hummelstown 4, Linglestown 1

Enola 11, McAllisterville 1

Semifinals (Best of 3)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Game 1: New Cumberland 3, Lawnton 0

Game 1: Enola 3, Hummelstown 1

Thursday, Aug. 6

Game 2: New Cumberland 7, Lawnton 0

Game 2: Enola 3, Hummelstown 1

SOUTH PENN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

(Double elimination)

Monday, Aug. 3

North Carroll 7, Gettysburg 5

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Brushtown at Hanover, 6 (ppd. Aug. 5)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Hanover 4, Brushtown 0

Thursday, Aug. 6

No. 5 Biglerville at No. 4 New Oxford, 6 (no report)

No. 6 Littlestown at No. 3 Shippensburg, 7 (no report)

No. 8 North Carroll at No. 1 Hagerstown, 6 (no report)

Friday, Aug. 7

Brushtown at Hagerstown/North Carroll loser, 6 (no report)

Gettysburg at Hanover, 6 (no report)

Saturday, Aug. 8

Game 9: TBA

Game 10: TBA

Game 11: TBA

Game 12: TBA

Sunday, Aug. 9

Game 13: TBA

Game 14: TBA

Monday, Aug. 10

Game 15: TBA

Game 16: TBA

Game 17: TBA

Championship

Game 18, Aug. 11: TBA

Game 19, Aug. 12 (if necessary): TBA

YORK CENTRAL LEAGUE

Team;Record

Jefferson;15-3-1

Mechanicsburg;11-6

Glen Rock;10-5

Manchester;10-7-1

Stoverstown;10-9

Mt. Wolf;6-11-2

Pleasureville;6-12

Vikings;6-13

Dillsburg;5-13

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Jefferson at Glen Rock, 6 (ppd. TBA)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Dillsburg 8, Pleasureville 3

