Twilight baseball results for Aug. 4
Twilight Baseball

Twilight baseball results for Aug. 4

Baseball stock.jpg

EAST SHORE LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Play-in Game

Saturday, Aug. 1

Susquehanna 2, West Hanover 0

Quarterfinals (1 game)

Sunday, Aug. 2

New Cumberland 11, Susquehanna 0

Lawnton 4, Perry County 3

Monday, Aug. 3

Hummelstown 4, Linglestown 1

Enola 11, McAllisterville 1

Semifinals (Best of 3)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Game 1: Lawnton at New Cumberland, 5:45

Game 1: Hummelstown at Enola, 5:45

Thursday, Aug. 6

Game 2: New Cumberland at Lawnton, 5:45

Game 2: Enola at Hummelstown , 5:45

Friday, Aug. 7

Game 3 (if necessary): Lawnton at New Cumberland, 5:45

Game 3 (if necessary): Hummelstown at Enola, 5:45

SOUTH PENN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

(Double elimination)

Monday, Aug. 3

North Carroll 7, Gettysburg 5

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Brushtown at Hanover, 6 (no report)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

No. 5 Biglerville at No. 4 New Oxford, 6

No. 6 Littlestown at No. 3 Shippensburg, 7

No. 8 North Carroll at No. 1 Hagerstown, 6

Brushtown/Hanover at No. 2 Cashtown, 6

Thursday, Aug. 6

Hanover/Brushtown loser at Hagerstown/North Carroll loser, 6

Gettysburg at Cashtown/TBA loser, 6

Friday, Aug. 7

Game 9: TBA

Game 10: TBA

Game 11: TBA

Game 12: TBA

Saturday, Aug. 8

Game 13: TBA

Game 14: TBA

Sunday Aug. 9

Game 15: TBA

Game 16: TBA

Game 17: TBA

Championship

Game 18, Aug. 10: TBA

Game 19, Aug. 11 (if necessary): TBA

YORK CENTRAL LEAGUE

Team;Record

Jefferson;15-3-1

Mechanicsburg;11-6

Glen Rock;10-5

Manchester;10-7-1

Stoverstown;10-9

Mt. Wolf;6-11-2

Pleasureville;6-11

Vikings;6-13

Dillsburg;4-13

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Jefferson at Glen Rock, 6 (ppd. TBA)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Dillsburg at Pleasureville, 6

