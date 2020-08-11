Twilight baseball results for Aug. 11

EAST SHORE LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Play-in Game
Saturday, Aug. 1
Susquehanna 2, West Hanover 0
Quarterfinals (1 game)
Sunday, Aug. 2
New Cumberland 11, Susquehanna 0
Lawnton 4, Perry County 3
Monday, Aug. 3
Hummelstown 4, Linglestown 1
Enola 11, McAllisterville 1
Semifinals (Best of 3)
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Game 1: New Cumberland 3, Lawnton 0
Game 1: Enola 3, Hummelstown 1
Thursday, Aug. 6
Game 2: New Cumberland 7, Lawnton 0
Game 2: Enola 3, Hummelstown 1
Saturday, Aug. 8
New Cumberland 19, Enola 1
Sunday, Aug. 9
New Cumberland 12, Enola 3
SOUTH PENN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
(Double elimination)
Monday, Aug. 3
North Carroll 7, Gettysburg 5
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Brushtown at Hanover, 6 (ppd. Aug. 5)
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Hanover 4, Brushtown 0
Thursday, Aug. 6
No. 5 Biglerville at No. 4 New Oxford, ppd. Aug. 7
Littlestown 5, Shippensburg 2
Hagerstown 12, North Carroll 0
Cashtown 4, Hanover 1
Friday, Aug. 7
New Oxford 10, Biglerville 3
Brushtown at North Carroll, ppd. Aug. 8
Gettysburg at Hanover, ppd. Aug. 8
Saturday, Aug. 8
Game 7: Brustown 3, North Carroll 2
Game 8: Gettysburg 4, Hanover 3
Sunday, Aug. 9
Game 9: Biglerville 5, Brushtown 4
Game 10: Gettysburg 6, Shippensburg 1
Game 11: Hagerstown 3, New Oxford 2
Game 12: Cashtown 4, Littlestown 0
Monday, Aug. 10
Game 13: Littlestown 8, Biglerville 0
Game 14: New Oxford 7, Gettysburg 4
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Game 15: Cashtown at Hagerstown, 6
Game 16: New Oxford at Littlestown, 6
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Game 17: Winner of Game 16 at Loser of Game 15, 6
Championship
Game 18, Aug. 13: TBA
Game 19, Aug. 14 (if necessary): TBA
YORK CENTRAL LEAGUE
Team;Record
Jefferson;15-5-1
Glen Rock;14-7
Mechanicsburg;13-8
Stoverstown;13-9
Manchester;12-9-1
Vikings;9-14
Pleasureville;7-14
Mt. Wolf;6-14-2
Dillsburg;6-15
Monday, Aug. 10
Glen Rock 7, Jefferson 0
Vikings 6, Manchester 3
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Manchester at Dillsburg, 6
Pleasureville at Glen Rock, 6
Stoverstown at Mt. Wolf, 6
Jefferson at Mechanicsburg, 6
