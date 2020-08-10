You have permission to edit this article.
Twilight baseball results for Aug. 10
Twilight Baseball

Twilight baseball results for Aug. 10

EAST SHORE LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Play-in Game

Saturday, Aug. 1

Susquehanna 2, West Hanover 0

Quarterfinals (1 game)

Sunday, Aug. 2

New Cumberland 11, Susquehanna 0

Lawnton 4, Perry County 3

Monday, Aug. 3

Hummelstown 4, Linglestown 1

Enola 11, McAllisterville 1

Semifinals (Best of 3)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Game 1: New Cumberland 3, Lawnton 0

Game 1: Enola 3, Hummelstown 1

Thursday, Aug. 6

Game 2: New Cumberland 7, Lawnton 0

Game 2: Enola 3, Hummelstown 1

Saturday, Aug. 8

New Cumberland 19, Enola 1

Sunday, Aug. 9

New Cumberland 12, Enola 3

SOUTH PENN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

(Double elimination)

Monday, Aug. 3

North Carroll 7, Gettysburg 5

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Brushtown at Hanover, 6 (ppd. Aug. 5)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Hanover 4, Brushtown 0

Thursday, Aug. 6

No. 5 Biglerville at No. 4 New Oxford, ppd. Aug. 7

Littlestown 5, Shippensburg 2

Hagerstown 12, North Carroll 0

Cashtown 4, Hanover 1

Friday, Aug. 7

New Oxford 10, Biglerville 3

Brushtown at North Carroll, ppd. Aug. 8

Gettysburg at Hanover, ppd. Aug. 8

Saturday, Aug. 8

Game 7: Brustown 3, North Carroll 2

Game 8: Gettysburg 4, Hanover 3

Sunday, Aug. 9

Game 9: Biglerville 5, Brushtown 4

Game 10: Gettysburg 6, Shippensburg 1

Game 11: Hagerstown 3, New Oxford 2

Game 12: Cashtown 4, Littlestown 0

Monday, Aug. 10

Game 13: Littlestown at Biglerville, 6

Game 14: Gettysburg at New Oxford, 6

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Game 15: Cashtown at Hagerstown, 6

Game 16: Winner of Game 14 at Winner of Game 13, 6

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Game 17: Winner of Game 16 at Loser of Game 15, 6

Championship

Game 18, Aug. 13: TBA

Game 19, Aug. 14 (if necessary): TBA

YORK CENTRAL LEAGUE

Team;Record

Jefferson;15-4-1

Mechanicsburg;13-8

Stoverstown;13-9

Glen Rock;12-7

Manchester;12-8-1

Vikings;8-14

Pleasureville;7-14

Mt. Wolf;6-14-2

Dillsburg;6-14

Saturday, Aug. 8

Stoverstown 4, Vikings 1

Dillsburg 5, Mt. Wolf 4

Manchester 1, Jefferson 0

Mechanicsburg 8, Pleasureville 2

Sunday, Aug. 9

Vikings 13, Mt. Wolf 12

Stoverstown 4, Mechanicsburg 3

Monday, Aug. 10

Jefferson at Glen Rock, 6

Vikings at Manchester, 6

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Manchester at Dillsburg, 6

Pleasureville at Glen Rock, 6

Stoverstown at Mt. Wolf, 6

Jefferson at Mechanicsburg, 6

