Twilight Baseball: New Cumberland finishes postseason sweep for title with win over Enola

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW CUMBERLAND — The East Shore Twilight League title ended on the West Shore.

New Cumberland rolled through the shortened season with only one loss and edged former West Shore league mate Enola 12-3 in the second game of the best of three championship series Sunday.

New Cumberland (15-1) swept the championship series 2-0 after a 19-2 win on Saturday and then ran out to a 10-1 lead after three innings in Game 2. The Tigers ripped 16 hits, at least one from every batting spot in the order.

Jared Payne, Brayden Lackey and Bobby Whalen led the Tigers with three hits and two runs batted in by each. New Cumberland broke the game open with a six-run third, moments after Payne smothered a ground ball at third base for the force out after Enola loaded the bases in the top of the inning.

Enola committed two throwing errors in the third inning after an Otstot triple, a Lackey single and hits by Tyler Orris and Whalen led to four runs. The errors allowed two more runs to score with two out.