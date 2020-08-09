Twilight Baseball: New Cumberland finishes postseason sweep for title with win over Enola

NEW CUMBERLAND — The East Shore Twilight League title ended on the West Shore.
New Cumberland rolled through the shortened season with only one loss and edged former West Shore league mate Enola 12-3 in the second game of the best of three championship series Sunday.
New Cumberland (15-1) swept the championship series 2-0 after a 19-2 win on Saturday and then ran out to a 10-1 lead after three innings in Game 2. The Tigers ripped 16 hits, at least one from every batting spot in the order.
Jared Payne, Brayden Lackey and Bobby Whalen led the Tigers with three hits and two runs batted in by each. New Cumberland broke the game open with a six-run third, moments after Payne smothered a ground ball at third base for the force out after Enola loaded the bases in the top of the inning.
Enola committed two throwing errors in the third inning after an Otstot triple, a Lackey single and hits by Tyler Orris and Whalen led to four runs. The errors allowed two more runs to score with two out.
Otstot returned to the mound Sunday after starting Saturday’s game. He only threw one inning Saturday as the Tigers led 15-0 after the top of the second inning. He allowed five hits, but got some solid defense from his infield. Payne made the big play at third, Trey Law had several big plays at short and former shortstop Orris made two plays at second to enable two double plays.
Otstot faced the first batter in the seventh, but exited to a loud ovation and allowed Jeremy Charles to finish the contest.
Mike Lebo led Enola with two hits. Max Miller had a hit and two runs scored and 14-year-old Bryce Smith blooped a run-scoring single to left in the seventh.
New Cumberland won two of the final four West Shore championships and the first on the East Shore in their initial season.
