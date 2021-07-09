 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twilight Baseball: Local standings through July 9
0 Comments
agate
Twilight Baseball Standings

Twilight Baseball: Local standings through July 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball stock.jpg

Local Twilight Baseball Standings

South Penn League

Team;Record

Shippensburg Stars;19-1

Hagerstown Braves;18-3

Cashtown Pirates;16-5

Littlestown Dodgers;16-6-1

Biglerville BlackSox;12-9

New Oxford Twins;13-10

Frederick Flying Dogs;8-13

Mason-Dixon Rebels;7-14-1

Brushtown Bulldogs;6-16

Hanover Raiders;6-17-1

Winfield Nightmare;3-15

North Carroll Panthers;2-17-1

East Shore League

West Hanover;11-2

Perry County;7-6

New Cumberland;6-4

Hummelstown;6-4

Palmyra;6-5

Enola;6-5

McAlistersville;5-8

Linglestown;4-7

Lawnton;2-12

York Central League

Stoverstown;16-6

Mechanicsburg;14-5

Glen Rock;14-6

Jefferson;13-5-1

Vikings;13-7

Manchester;12-9

Mt. Wolf;8-9

Dillsburg;7-12

Brew Crew;6-12-1

Pleasureville;4-14

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News