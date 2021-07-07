Twilight Baseball: Local standings through July 7

Local Twilight Baseball Standings
South Penn League
Team;Record
Shippensburg Stars;19-1
Hagerstown Braves;17-3
Cashtown Pirates;15-5
Littlestown Dodgers;16-6-1
New Oxford Twins;13-9
Biglerville BlackSox;12-9
Frederick Flying Dogs;8-12
Mason-Dixon Rebels;7-14-1
Brushtown Bulldogs;6-16
Hanover Raiders;6-17-1
Winfield Nightmare;3-15
North Carroll Panthers;2-17-1
East Shore League
West Hanover;11-2
Perry County;7-5
New Cumberland;6-4
Palmyra;6-5
Enola;6-5
Hummelstown;5-4
Linglestown;4-7
McAlistersville;4-8