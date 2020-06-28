Twilight Baseball: Local leagues in full swing, playing shortened seasons and 'extremely excited to be back'

Neither Petty nor Stephenson said there were major concerns about holding games. Stephenson said East Shore has “pretty extensive COVID-19 protocol for each team to follow,” including no hand shaking, close contact during pregame meetings or fans in the bleachers.

Stephenson said he has a little concern in "the current environment ... but we can’t live our lives in fear,” and added he’s confident in the guidelines in place.

Petty said the South Penn policies are similar, and players must bring their own water bottles rather than having a communal team water jug like normal.

“I might be the minority, but I’m not one of the guys that buys into this whole thing,” said Petty, who added he thought the media was making a bigger deal out of the pandemic than he thinks is real. “I only know only one person through another person who even got this thing. … I’m not concerned in any way, shape or form.”

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been more than 85,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and more than 6,600 deaths. In Cumberland County as of Sunday, there were 840 confirmed and probable positive tests since March and 63 deaths.