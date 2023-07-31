Sentinel Staff
Mechanicsburg Post 109 defeated Hampden Township 3-1 in nine innings for the county's Legion baseball crown.
Tim Gross
Cumberland Valley fell to Linglestown in a best-of-three semifinal series in the Twilight baseball East Shore League playoffs over the weekend.
Linglestown swept CV, winning 2-0 Friday and 4-2 Saturday. In the other semifinal series, Palmyra defeated Hummelstown in three games, taking games 2 and 3 with 14-13 and 5-3 triumphs. Hummelstown won the series opener 8-6.
Linglestown and Palmyra opened their best-of-five championship series at 5:45 p.m. Monday at Koons Park.
Photos: Mechanicsburg defeats Hampden Township for county Legion baseball title
Mechanicsburg Post 109 celebrates after defeating Hampden Township in 3-1 in nine innings on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg Post 109 celebrates after defeating Hampden Township 3-1 in nine innings on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg Post 109 celebrates after defeating Hampden Township in 3-1 in nine innings on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg Post 109 celebrates after defeating Hampden Township 3-1 in nine innings on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg's Landon Mark throws the final strike of the game on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game against Hampden Township at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg's Cody Fey, right, slides safely home during the ninth inning as Hampden Township's Ryan Balaban tries to cover the plate on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Hampden Township's Kyler Parks, right, steals second base in front of Mechanicsburg's Zach Lochary during the first inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg's Alex Woodring pitches during the first inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game against Hampden Township at Creekview Park South.
Hampden Township's Brady Hawkins, left, left, gets the out at second base against Mechanicsburg's Eli Reider during the second inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg's Alex Woodring fires in a strike during the second inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game against Hampden Township at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg's Nick Patrick, left, gets the out at first base against Hampden Township's Ace Perry during the third inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Hampden Township's Josh Myers, left, gets the out against Mechanicsburg's Henry Zercher, right, during the third inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg's Nick Patrick, left, avoids the pickoff attempt at first base from Hampden Township's Ryan Balaban during the fourth inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg's Nick Patrick, left, misses the catch and allows Hampden Township's Ace Perry to get to first base during the fifth inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Hampden Township's Brady Brady Hawkins, right, gets the out at second base against Mechancisburg's Grady Weaver, left, during the sixth inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Hampden Township's Brady Brady Hawkins, front, gets the out at second base against Mechanicsburg's Eli Reider, back, during the seventh inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg's Zach Lochary misses a high pop fly ball catch allowing Hampden Township's Ryan Balaban to get to first base during the eighth inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
