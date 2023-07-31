Cumberland Valley fell to Linglestown in a best-of-three semifinal series in the Twilight baseball East Shore League playoffs over the weekend.

Linglestown swept CV, winning 2-0 Friday and 4-2 Saturday. In the other semifinal series, Palmyra defeated Hummelstown in three games, taking games 2 and 3 with 14-13 and 5-3 triumphs. Hummelstown won the series opener 8-6.

Linglestown and Palmyra opened their best-of-five championship series at 5:45 p.m. Monday at Koons Park.

