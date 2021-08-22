Twilight Baseball: Gray HR lifts Mechanicsburg over Stoverstown in playoff opener

Mechanicsburg entered the Twilight baseball playoffs in dramatic fashion Sunday.

Ryan Gray's seventh-inning home run gave the Cardinals a 1-0 win over Stoverstown to open the second round of the York Central League tournament at Mechanicsburg's Rickenbach-Shirley Field.

Kyle Otstot pitched a seven-inning two-hit shutout for Mechanicsburg (28-7), which finished the regular season as the tournament's top seed and earned a first-round bye. Otstot struck out seven and walked two with 84 total pitches.

Levi Krause pitched six shutout innings for Stoverstown (23-12), which vanquished Manchester in the first round. Before Gray's home run, Krause scattered four hits, picked up a strikout and walked three. Gray sent his 71st pitch over the right-field fence.

The two teams are scheduled to resume the best-of-three series Tuesday in Stoverstown at 5:45 p.m.

