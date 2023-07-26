Linglestown defeated New Cumberland 6-2 Wednesday in Game 3 of the first round of the East Shore League playoffs to clinch a semifinal berth opposite Cumberland Valley.

Linglestown won the best-of-three series 2-1, pairing the Game 3 win with a 6-3 Game 1 victory. New Cumberland took Game 2, 3-2.

On the other side of the bracket, Hummelstown advanced past Enola with 9-1 and 5-3 wins to punch its semifinal ticket. Hummelstown will play top-seeded Palmyra in the semifinals.

Linglestown and Cumberland Valley open their best-of-three semifinal series at Creekview Park Friday at 5:45 p.m.

