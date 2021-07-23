Track and Field: Red Land grad, Millersville standout Rupp keeps running

She was inducted into the Millersville Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006.

“I’m a walk-on turned hall-of-famer,” she said. “That doesn’t happen often. It can, but I still kind of look at it as a fairy tale for me. I ended up in the perfect place.”

Since college, Rupp moved west to Crafton, just outside Pittsburgh. She got married and dug into a career as a financial institutions examiner with Pennsylvania’s department of banking and securities.

But she has not stopped running.

Between running road races and competing as an unattached athlete at meets hosted by Division II and Division III schools, Rupp made sure to feed her hunger for competition. She found an outlet in the USATF masters division for athletes 35 years of age and older. The USATF recently added a subdivision for athletes between the ages of 30 and 34.