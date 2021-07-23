Track and Field: Red Land grad, Millersville standout Rupp keeps running

Jo Rupp charged down the track inside Philadelphia’s Franklin Field Sunday during the weather-delayed 800-meter run at the Penn Relays Summer Series, an abbreviated all-comers meet meant to satiate the spirit of a track and field community trying to find its footing after two years of cancelled competition.
As the 48-year-old Rupp ran through the two-lap trial — she finished fifth in her heat and 13th overall at 2:45.22 — she soaked in the scenery as the memories came flooding back.
There were the iconic Franklin Field bricks that blurred as she bolted by them. There were the bleachers, mostly empty, but filled with fans and eager-to-compete athletes during Penn Relays of the past. There was the scoreboard where, in the 1994 Penn Relays, Rupp and her Millersville teammates set a record in the 4x800.
“You could feel the energy,” Rupp said of Sunday’s jaunt, “Even though the meet was not near as big as the Penn Relays, the energy was still there. It’s amazing how quickly those memories can come back in about 30 seconds. It was really cool.”
Rupp, 48, minted countless memories throughout a track career that began in grade school, continued through a record-setting high school career at Red Land, transformed her from walk-on to hall-of-famer at Millersville and continues today, where she continually feeds an insatiable hunger for competition wherever a track welcomes her.
“I tried to retire from competition,” Rupp said Thursday, “and just do it as hobby jogging, but there’s always been a chip on my shoulder. I wouldn’t say I’m gifted, but it’s a talent, and I feel like if I don’t use it, I’m wasting it.”
Rupp discovered her talent in Greenwood, Pennsylvania, as a self-proclaimed non-athletic kid. She guaranteed herself a ribbon in the 800 when she signed up to race against two other girls on track and field day in elementary school. She guaranteed herself a lifelong passion when she pulled away from the next-fastest girl to take first place.
After a series of family moves, Rupp nurtured her talent on the West Shore under Red Land track coach Ken Hartz, who first asked how fast she could run a 400-meter lap.
“When I told him 65 (seconds),” Rupp said, “I saw his eyes light up.”
Rupp raced to a pair of District 3 silver medals in the 800, winning the first heat as a junior to place second overall behind Carlisle’s Lisa Davis, and coming in as the top seed her senior year but falling prey to a late pass from Cumberland Valley’s Jen Schreckengaust.
“Jen had the kick,” said Rupp, who still has video of the race. “She outran me down the home stretch and nipped me at the line. It was right there. It was a pretty exciting race.”
Rupp’s top 800 time, 2:19.67 at the 1990 state championships, still stands as the Red Land record. Only the school’s 400 record, set in 1982 by Janet Thomas, has endured longer.
“I’m waiting for it to get crushed,” Rupp said, “but at the same time, I’m kind of like, ‘it is 30-plus years old.’”
Rupp tried to quit as a freshman at Millersville, skipping summer workouts and cutting out the fall cross country season.
Then-head coach Keith White convinced her to try cross country the next season, and the rest was Millersville history. Rupp was named the PSAC cross country athlete of the year three times, the NCAA Division II East Region athlete of the year twice and finished 19th at the Division II national meet in 1993, earning All-America status.
“I think cross country was kind of a happy accident,” Rupp said. “It was just another one of those things I liked, and I happened to be good at it, and I got really good at it in college. That wasn’t supposed to happen for me, I don’t think, but it did, and I feel blessed that it did. I had a good coach that knew how to push me.”
Cross country also helped Rupp on the track, where she won the PSAC 800 title three times and authored another All-America performance with an eighth-place finish in the 1,500 at the 1995 Division II national meet.
She was inducted into the Millersville Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006.
“I’m a walk-on turned hall-of-famer,” she said. “That doesn’t happen often. It can, but I still kind of look at it as a fairy tale for me. I ended up in the perfect place.”
Since college, Rupp moved west to Crafton, just outside Pittsburgh. She got married and dug into a career as a financial institutions examiner with Pennsylvania’s department of banking and securities.
But she has not stopped running.
Between running road races and competing as an unattached athlete at meets hosted by Division II and Division III schools, Rupp made sure to feed her hunger for competition. She found an outlet in the USATF masters division for athletes 35 years of age and older. The USATF recently added a subdivision for athletes between the ages of 30 and 34.
“I wish that opportunity would have been there when I was younger, Rupp said. “I’m glad the USATF has opened up to younger age groups because, had I had that opportunity coming out of college, that’s the direction I would have gone in. I didn’t really have any aspirations of Olympic trials or anything like that. I knew I was too far off the cusp of making even the qualifying. But just to have that opportunity to go compete and run track, nobody ever talked about it.”
Beyond competing when her work schedule allows, Rupp is also a certified PIAA and USATF official. She also earned two more degrees over the last five years. In 2018, she received a master’s in sport psychology at California University of Pennsylvania. During the pandemic, while others learned how to make bread, Rupp learned its effects on the body, returning to grad school to study nutrition and exercise sciences.
“I call my nutrition degree my pandemic boredom degree,” she said. “I saw an opportunity, and I only had to take five classes.”
Despite her collegiate success in cross country, and her recent success in the steeplechase, Rupp still considers herself a 400 and 800-meter runner. It’s where the most memories, from Red Land to Millersville and beyond, come flooding back.
“It’s one lap and it’s done,” she said of the 400 race, “or it’s two laps and it’s over. It’s manageable. I think my focus is only about three minutes, so those are perfect distances for me. They’re over before my mind starts wandering.”
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross