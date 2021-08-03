Track and Field: Dick Ocker, Carlisle's seasoned sprinter, wins 100-meter dash at Keystone State Games

For Carlisle’s Dick Ocker, the sprints coach at Messiah University and a local running guru, the joy comes from watching the success of his charges as much as it sprouts from his own success on the track, where he’s competed across seven decades.

But the 83-year-old still enjoys competing.

For the first time in two years, because coronavirus precautions wiped out most of the meets in 2020, Ocker made his triumphant return to the track Saturday, winning the 80-85-year-old masters division of the 100-meter dash at the Keystone State Games at Hazleton Area High School.

“I think to grow old gracefully,” Ocker said over the phone Monday, “you need to be concerned with your mental, physical and spiritual health. That keeps me going.”

Ocker legged out an 18.26-second 100-meter dash, getting the edge against Allan Oesterreich of Dillsburg (18.99) in the two-person division and finishing second overall in a 75-and-older heat. It was his first competitive race since the 2019 Keystone Games.

“The race went well,” Ocker said. “I didn’t feel smooth because I hadn’t raced for two years. The only way to stay smooth is to race often.”