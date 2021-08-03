Track and Field: Dick Ocker, Carlisle's seasoned sprinter, wins 100-meter dash at Keystone State Games

For Carlisle’s Dick Ocker, the sprints coach at Messiah University and a local running guru, the joy comes from watching the success of his charges as much as it sprouts from his own success on the track, where he’s competed across seven decades.
But the 83-year-old still enjoys competing.
For the first time in two years, because coronavirus precautions wiped out most of the meets in 2020, Ocker made his triumphant return to the track Saturday, winning the 80-85-year-old masters division of the 100-meter dash at the Keystone State Games at Hazleton Area High School.
“I think to grow old gracefully,” Ocker said over the phone Monday, “you need to be concerned with your mental, physical and spiritual health. That keeps me going.”
Ocker legged out an 18.26-second 100-meter dash, getting the edge against Allan Oesterreich of Dillsburg (18.99) in the two-person division and finishing second overall in a 75-and-older heat. It was his first competitive race since the 2019 Keystone Games.
“The race went well,” Ocker said. “I didn’t feel smooth because I hadn’t raced for two years. The only way to stay smooth is to race often.”
While he missed competing in the masters track and field circuit, Ocker kept himself busy with the sport effectively shut down in 2020, reading more than three dozen books — he enjoys biographies — while keeping his body conditioned.
“COVID(-related cancellations) didn’t slow me down,” Ocker said. “I work out here at home. My wife and I do devotions together, and then I work out in the basement.”
Ocker’s training regimen includes three days of weight training and three days of interval running on the track. While he began his career as a distance runner at Boiling Springs in 1953, where he helped build the school’s first track and field program, the 1955 Bubbler alum and Shippensburg Class of 1959 member later shifted his focus to the sprints.
“I started sprinting because distance running takes so much time,” he said. “I was spending two, three hours every day out on the road or on the track, running. I just didn’t want to put that kind of time in anymore when I was busy working.”
Ocker’s sprinting strides have taken him to some of the sport’s most prestigious events, from the Diamond League competition in Rhode Island to the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, where a full-throated Franklin Field crowd supports a masters division race amid elite international competition every spring.
“That’s exciting,” Ocker said, “running in front of a crowd like that.”
Saturday’s Keystone Games event provided a quieter atmosphere, though one still fulfilling to Ocker, who had spent the previous week resting. He received a full-body massage Thursday and warmed up for an extended period of time Saturday while the other events in the combined masters, open and youth meet unfolded.
He also caught up with his fellow competitors.
“I’ve gotten to know a lot of good friends through running,” Ocker said. “There’s a lot of camaraderie at these track meets. We spent a lot of time on Saturday just talking among old friends.”
Beyond the track, Ocker has accumulated countless friends as a coach and mentor in a career that has included stops at Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Dickinson College and, for the past six years, Messiah.
“I love coaching,” said Ocker, who has also taught Sunday school for 65 years. “My favorite time of day coaching is an hour before practice. I get there early, and the students come in, and I just sit and talk with them about their studies and problems they have, professors. I just try to mentor them. That’s really what I’m concerned about now.”
Ocker said he prays for opportunities to help others. This summer, he’s found those opportunities, crossing paths with, among others, Marvin Booker, a former defensive end at Rutgers and the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
“I get a great deal of satisfaction out of helping others,” Ocker said.
Cumberland County Keystone Games Track and Field Results
Saturday
At Hazleton Area High School
Open/Masters Meet
Men’s 50-54 age group
Michael Bacior, New Cumberland – 1,500-meter run, third (8:37.04); 5,000-meter run, first (31:54.44).
Men’s 55-59 age group
Alan Flenner, Camp Hill – 200-meter dash, second (32.25); 400-meter dash, fourth (1:11.71).
Men’s 70-74 age group
James Vash, Mechanicsburg – 400-meter dash, first (1:28.15).
Men’s 60-64 age group
Jeff Hammaker, New Cumberland – discus, first (70-8).
Men’s 80-85 age group
Dick Ocker, Carlisle – 100-meter dash, first (18.26).
Allan Osterreich, Dillsburg (York) – 100-meter dash, second (18.99); 200-meter dash, first (42.36)
Women’s 35-39 age division
Krystal Roth, Camp Hill – shot put, first (28-9); discus, first (92-1)
Women’s 40-44 age division
Rachel Keller, New Cumberland – 800-meter run, first (2:43.21); 1,500-meter run, first (5:33.21); 3,000-meter run, first (11:44.12); long jump, first (12-7.25).
Women’s 60-64 age division
Barbara Bacior, New Cumberland – 1,500-meter race walk, first (14:06.39).
