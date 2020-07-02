'They are excited': Youth football programs holding sign-ups, inching closer to return to action

The CFA Youth Football League has seen many changes in its 48 years.
Various mergers and additions have taken place through the league's history, but a pandemic is a first. In spite of that, the 32-team league still plans to start Aug. 22 although not all of the teams are quite at the same stage in their preparations.
Big Spring Midget Football has yet to hold registration, never mind start practicing for the season.
“We have had a handful of kids sign up online but not one team has a full or even half a roster to play,” Big Spring general manager Bill Paulus said in an email.
Mechanicsburg midget football head coach Erik Reisser is in a different situation.
“I saw our numbers a few days ago and they were in line with last year at this time.” Reisser said in an email.
Youth sports are allowed to resume under Gov. Tom Wolf's June mandate regarding sports around the state. Amatuer sports can "conduct games, practices and in-person activities in counties designated in the green phase only," according to the guidelines. Programs must adhere to CDC and Department of Health rules.
The CFA is home to many of Cumberland County's youth football programs and much of the Mid-Penn Conference's high school feeder programs. Carlisle, Central Penn, Cumberland Valley, New Cumberland, Red Land, East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Big Spring and Boiling Springs all have programs in the CFA split up between six divisions.
Mechanicsburg which won a midget championship in 2019, plans to start practices later in the month, which can start July 27 according to CFA's calendar, but according to Reisser, some of his players are looking forward to playing despite some of the complications introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I train area QBs in the [offseason] and my interaction with them has been positive,” Reisser said. “They are excited and really hoping they get a football season.”
He has also given the players he’s coached consistent advice over the 10 years he’s been working that is quite appropriate with the current state.
“There are things in this world [that] you cannot control," he said. "The weather, bad calls, (now add pandemic), etc. Focus on the things you can control. Your preparation, your focus, your attitude, your emotion in tough times because all those things will be tested in football.”
Things are quite difficult still for Reisser in trying to prepare for the upcoming season. The picture of what’s coming up is not particularly clear, but he’s doing what he can for whatever eventuality occurs.
“I think the biggest challenge for me is the different information I get depending on the channel I watch or who I 'follow' on social media,” Reisser said. “We will prepare as much as we can for what we know will happen, consider what could happen and prepare as much as we can for that, and all the while knowing that there will be something that will happen that we didn't prepare for and don't panic when it does.”
Still, Reisser is optimistic.
“I am confident that we will have a season," he said. "We have a unique opportunity to show our youth that adults can work together, think rationally and factually, and overcome major challenges.”
Email Michael Heaton at mheaton@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @LinuxScouser
