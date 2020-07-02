'They are excited': Youth football programs holding sign-ups, inching closer to return to action

Mechanicsburg which won a midget championship in 2019, plans to start practices later in the month, which can start July 27 according to CFA's calendar, but according to Reisser, some of his players are looking forward to playing despite some of the complications introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I train area QBs in the [offseason] and my interaction with them has been positive,” Reisser said. “They are excited and really hoping they get a football season.”

He has also given the players he’s coached consistent advice over the 10 years he’s been working that is quite appropriate with the current state.

“There are things in this world [that] you cannot control," he said. "The weather, bad calls, (now add pandemic), etc. Focus on the things you can control. Your preparation, your focus, your attitude, your emotion in tough times because all those things will be tested in football.”

Things are quite difficult still for Reisser in trying to prepare for the upcoming season. The picture of what’s coming up is not particularly clear, but he’s doing what he can for whatever eventuality occurs.