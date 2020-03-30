'The situation sucks': Harrisburg Senators players trying to maneuver coronavirus delay with dwindling options

“That’s a big topic,” Lowery said. “I think MLB is going to come up with something this week or next. There is a lot of uncertainty with that. That’s hurt all around.”

“We’re certainly going to continue to work with MLB for an industry-wide plan for minor league player compensation,” Rizzo added. “It’s something that we’re going to be aggressive with here with the Nationals since it is so near and dear to my heart and the Lerners. We are going to work with MLB diligently to get that done.”

The Washington front office staff and coaches have also been in constant contact, checking in with the players and passing along the latest information.

“I think the Nationals have done a really good job,” Sagdal said. “They have been in contact with us every day, making sure everyone’s healthy and safe. I think it’s cool the organization is making sure the minor leaguers are also being taken care of. They have over 160 people to look after, and I know that’s a challenge. But they’re doing their best and we’re doing our best. That’s all you can ask for.”

For now, the players sit and wait like the rest of us wishing for good news. They realize there are more significant problems than theirs, but they are hopeful the season won’t be too far off.