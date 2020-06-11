Special Olympics Pennsylvania to hold Virtual Summer Games event over Facebook, YouTube

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Special Olympics Pennsylvania will host a Virtual Summer Games event over Facebook and YouTube this upcoming weekend.

Events include opening ceremonies, competition highlights, celebrity speakers, a victory dance and more.

More than 1,000 Special Olympics athletes will take part in various challenges within eight sports, including athletics, basketball, equestrian, golf, gymnastics, softball, swimming and tennis.

Celebrities are also included as part of the virtual “Be a Fan” Torch Run. Guests include Gov. Tom Wolf, former pro football player Franco Harris, Chief Executive Officer for the Special Olympics Mary Davis, Special Olympics Chief Inspiration Officer Loretta Claiborne, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton and defensive end Joe Ostman, play-by-play announcer for Penn State football and men’s basketball Steve Jones and various Penn State University athletes.

This year would have marked the 33rd consecutive year that Penn State University hosted the Summer Games, but both organizations have committed to bringing it back to State College in 2021.

Email Michael Heaton at mheaton@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @LinuxScouser​

