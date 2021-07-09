South Middleton Township supervisors approve relocation plans for Christian book facility

The South Middleton Township supervisors approved plans this week for the relocation of a Christian book distributor and retailer now based in Carlisle.
At a meeting Thursday night, township supervisors approved a preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan for the construction of 25,000-square-foot building for use as an online retail/storage facility with an accompanying office at 610 Alexander Spring Road.
The complex is planned for construction on a 1.83-acre lot located in an I-3, or Industrial-Transportation District, township zone. The project will include demolition of a long-vacant building that now occupies the lot, township engineer Brian O’Neill said Friday.
“The facility is to be used primarily for online sales of Christian books. So there will be deliveries of books and then packages sent out for consumers,” O’Neill said.
The developer is Banner of Truth Building Trust Fund, which was represented on Thursday by project engineer Aaron Navarro of Snyder Secary Associates. Banner of Truth is relocating to its planned site in South Middleton from its current operations at 63 E. Louther St. in Carlisle.
Additional project improvements will include parking and landscaped areas, lighting, storm water management, sewer line extension and other utility connections.
The Banner of Truth Trust was established in London in 1957, according to the organization’s website. In 1966, the trust expanded its distributions to the U.S. through an agreement with Puritan Publications of Carlisle. In 1973, Puritan Publications changed its name to Banner of Truth and moved to the present East Louther Street site in 1976.
In other news, South Middleton Township has purchased a dump truck and leap vacuum that results in changes in the township’s leaf pickup program for the upcoming season, township officials said. Further information about the new leaf pickup process will be made available to township residents by fall. A video demonstration of the new truck and vacuum system is available on the township’s website, www.smiddleton.com.