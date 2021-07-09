South Middleton Township supervisors approve relocation plans for Christian book facility

The South Middleton Township supervisors approved plans this week for the relocation of a Christian book distributor and retailer now based in Carlisle.

At a meeting Thursday night, township supervisors approved a preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan for the construction of 25,000-square-foot building for use as an online retail/storage facility with an accompanying office at 610 Alexander Spring Road.

The complex is planned for construction on a 1.83-acre lot located in an I-3, or Industrial-Transportation District, township zone. The project will include demolition of a long-vacant building that now occupies the lot, township engineer Brian O’Neill said Friday.

“The facility is to be used primarily for online sales of Christian books. So there will be deliveries of books and then packages sent out for consumers,” O’Neill said.

The developer is Banner of Truth Building Trust Fund, which was represented on Thursday by project engineer Aaron Navarro of Snyder Secary Associates. Banner of Truth is relocating to its planned site in South Middleton from its current operations at 63 E. Louther St. in Carlisle.