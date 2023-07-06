Max Krevsky wrapped his arms around his teammates. Hatikvah, Israel’s national anthem, emanated from the Torero Stadium loudspeakers at the University of San Diego. Krevsky surveyed the crowd, a couple thousand strong, painted shades of blue, red and white. He scanned the line of opposing players bearing names and faces he’d always looked up to.

Israel and the United States were set to clash in the quarterfinals of the 2023 World Men's Lacrosse Championships. Krevsky, a 2021 Cumberland Valley graduate and member of the 23-player Team Israel squad, basked in the atmosphere.

“That was very special to me,” Krevsky said. “That's something I'll never forget.”

The U.S. won the June 28 clash 19-3, one of seven victories on its path to a world title. Meanwhile, Krevsky and Israel settled for seventh place in the tournament, edging Jamaica 8-7 in overtime two days following the quarterfinal setback.

Playing in his first world championships, competing alongside 22 fellow Jewish players, meeting and engaging with athletes from 30 backgrounds and promoting lacrosse on the international stage were incomparable experiences for the Harrisburg native.

“Our coaches kept preaching that we were playing for more than just a lacrosse championship,” Krevsky said. “Obviously we're all fantastic lacrosse players, and lacrosse is a big part of our lives. But also being Jewish and representing our heritage is just as important for us. ... We were also playing for the native Israelis who are learning lacrosse, currently, and aren't as blessed as we are living in United States with all the opportunity and freedom that we have here.”

Krevsky's interest in the Israel program piqued in 2022 during his freshman season at Yale. He had been following the program, but with the help of a Bulldog alumnus, he contacted the Israel coaching staff and received a tryout invite.

Krevsky secured a spot on the world championship team through a tryout last fall, emerging from a field of 100 hopefuls. Each player must be of Jewish heritage to join the program, and 19 of the 23 world championship players were required to have Israeli citizenship.

“I was one of the four people that did not have their Israeli passport during the tournament,” Krevsky said, “but I was working towards getting it for the past six months. So I'm actually going to be flying to Israel (this month) to complete this process and gain my Israeli citizenship so I can be one of those passport holding spots for years to come.”

The world tournament spanned June 21-July 1 on the campuses of the University of San Diego and San Diego State. Krevsky and Israel were part of Pool C, competing against the Czech Republic, Philippines, Puerto Rico and Sweden.

Israel advanced to the playoffs with a 4-0 pool record and clipped Ireland 6-5 in the knockout-round opener, before falling to the U.S. in the quarterfinals. Across seven games, Krevsky had his stick on five goals, five assists, two ground balls and two forced turnovers. He scored the game-tying goal with 53 seconds left in regulation against Jamaica in the seventh-place game.

“I didn't really know what to expect going into the tournament,” Krevsky said. “I always knew you'd have your Team USA where it’s made up of only the best of the best professional players. So you’ll have some of the best lacrosse that I've ever played against. And then you'll have countries like Uganda and Denmark who are new to lacrosse, so I didn't really know what to expect. But what I came to understand is that there's a lot of good lacrosse all over the globe.”

Krevsky’s appreciation stretched beyond play. He experienced different languages, manners and traditions both on and off the field.

“This was my first go at playing for a country against other countries,” Krevsky said, “so to see 29 other countries all come into the United States and play together was very awesome. Even just being in the dining hall and you have Team Uganda sitting right to the right of you, and then to the left of you, you've got 23 native Japanese players who are very, very good. It was just very cool to see how the game of lacrosse has spread across the world and how it united all of us for the tournament.”

Other examples of union included postgame handshake lines where each team had a commemorative gift for the opposition. Israel’s was a pin of the country’s flag while Krevsky received a domino from Puerto Rico with the team’s lacrosse logo on the back, and the U.S. gifted a double-sided coin with the American flag and the World Lacrosse emblem.

“Another thing was just getting the chance to learn about different cultures and experiencing different ways of life," he said, "because I haven't really been able to travel that much. I've traveled, but I haven't been able to really understand culture as far as actually bonding with people from other countries. So that was another very, very cool part.”

He also learned more about Israel throughout the tournament.

“I've always been involved in sports, and it's only really ever been me or one other, two other Jewish players on the team,” Krevsky said. “I was always in the minority. So to be on a team where we're all very, very similar, it was very eye opening and an awesome experience."

And as Krevsky stood with his arms wrapped around his teammates, with Israel’s Hatikvah funneling from the loudspeakers ahead of a quarterfinal against the U.S., he knew the world championships would be an experience he’d never forget.

