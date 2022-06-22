Softball: Mid-Penn wins Carpenter Cup Classic

A third-inning one-run single from Emma Morgan did the trick as the Mid-Penn softball team edged Jersey Shore 1-0 Wednesday to capture the Carpenter Cup Classic at FDR Park in Philadelphia.

Earlier in the day, Mid-Penn scored four runs in the fourth inning against Lehigh Valley, and it was enough to hang on for a 7-3 win and advance to the championship game.

Wednesday’s pair of triumphs came a day after Mid-Penn claimed two wins over Philadelphia PCCAF and Berks by scores of 12-0 and 16-6, respectively. The local representative did fall in its first game Tuesday, a 7-0 defeat at the hands of Olympic Colonial.

Several Sentinel-area players contributed to Wednesday’s wins, specifically in the win over Lehigh Valley. Shippensburg’s Cierra Bender and Trinity’s Molly Whitmyer saw a majority of the success, as Bender slashed a 3 for 5 batting line with a run scored while Whitmyer knocked around a 4 for 4 morning with an RBI double in the pivotal fourth. Ship’s Olivia Lebitz also posted on one occasion and recorded a seventh-inning sacrifice fly to polish off the victory.

East Pennsboro’s Irys Kline went 1 for 4 in the outing. Bender also pitched the bottom of the seventh for Mid-Penn and struck out two batters while allowing a hit.

Mid-Penn scored its additional runs in the first, third and seventh innings. Lehigh Valley struck for two runs in the sixth and a tally in the fifth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0