Shippensburg's Petrantonio, Dickinson's Clancy named 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30 honorees

On Thursday, Shippensburg University field hockey alumna Jazmin Petrantonio and Dickinson track and field and cross country alumna Elaina Clancy were named Top 30 finalists for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

From the 30 honorees, 10 from each of the NCAA's division level, the NCAA selection committee will narrow down its list to three from each division. For the first time in the award’s history, the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year will be recognized at the NCAA convention Jan. 12, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. The Top 30 honorees will also be celebrated.

Petrantonio, the second athlete in school history to receive the Top 30 honor, is also the ninth Top 30 honoree in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference history.

Petrantonio’s Top 30 recognition comes after a 2021 season where she was named the CWSA Division II Honda Athlete of the Year and earned her second National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division II National Player of the Year nod. Petrantonio also helped guide the Raiders to their sixth national championship and their fourth in the last five years. She finished her SU career with 106 career goals — the third most in NCAA Division II history — and was the NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championships’ all-time leading scorer with 10 goals in eight tournament games.

Clancy, who graduated from Boiling Springs High School, wrapped up her two-sport career in the spring with All-America honors and a fifth-place finish in the 10,000-meter run at the 2021 NCAA Division III Championships. As a senior, she finished seventh in the Centennial Conference's cross country meet.